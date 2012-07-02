Special discount tickets are available through July 21 for the production of West Side Story presented by Actors and Artists for Animals. Tickets may be purchased at the 5 A's animal shelter in Godfrey or the 5 A's Thrift Shop in Wood River, (across from the aquatic center). Prices range from adult tickets at $10 and student tickets at $6 through July 21, tickets will increase by $2 after that date. The musical directed by Sue Mueller will be presented at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana on August 3-5. All proceeds benefit the 5 A's animal shelter.

For more information contact 618-581-6220 or visit www.fiveas.org.

