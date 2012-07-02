West Side Story Tickets Available
Special discount tickets are available through July 21 for the production of West Side Story presented by Actors and Artists for Animals. Tickets may be purchased at the 5 A's animal shelter in Godfrey or the 5 A's Thrift Shop in Wood River, (across from the aquatic center). Prices range from adult tickets at $10 and student tickets at $6 through July 21, tickets will increase by $2 after that date. The musical directed by Sue Mueller will be presented at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana on August 3-5. All proceeds benefit the 5 A's animal shelter.
For more information contact 618-581-6220 or visit www.fiveas.org.
