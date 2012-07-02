Special discount tickets are available through July 21 for the production of West Side Story presented by Actors and Artists for Animals. Tickets may be purchased at the 5 A's animal shelter in Godfrey or the 5 A's Thrift Shop in Wood River, (across from the aquatic center). Prices range from adult tickets at $10 and student tickets at $6 through July 21, tickets will increase by $2 after that date. The musical directed by Sue Mueller will be presented at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana on August 3-5. All proceeds benefit the 5 A's animal shelter.

For more information contact 618-581-6220 or visit www.fiveas.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Sep 28, 2023 - Vintage Voices Announces Dates and People to be Portrayed

Aug 30, 2023 - Excitement Builds For Upcoming Visit To Jersey By Top Christian Music Artist Hope Darst

3 days ago - Gus Kodros Tribute Rock Show Will Honor Late Drummer, Support 988 Suicide Lifeline

4 days ago - Edwardsville Junior Service Club Hosts Witches Night Out

3 days ago - Vintage Voices to Share Late Alton Residents' Stories Starting Oct. 7

 