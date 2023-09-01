JERSEYVILLE - West Nile Virus has been found in Jerseyville, according to a recent announcement from the Jersey County Health Department.

The department announced Friday morning that a dead bird collected in Jerseyville tested positive for West Nile Virus, and noted many cases typically occur in late-summer months.

Residents are advised to wear insect repellent and long-sleeve shirts and pants while outdoors. The Health Department recommends using window screens and repairing any holes in them to keep mosquitoes outdoors, as well as draining any standing water in flower pots, buckets, tires, and more.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include: Fever

Headache

Body Aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

Mosquitoes become infected with West Nile Virus after feeding on infected birds, and can then spread the virus to humans and other animals through mosquito bites, according to the Jersey County Health Department.

So far, there have been 455 West Nile Virus cases reported in 2023, with 14 of them reported in Illinois, according to the CDC. While no human cases have been reported in Jersey County, one human case has been reported in Madison County.

Visit the Jersey County Health Department Facebook page or the CDC’s Current Year Data for 2023 for more information.