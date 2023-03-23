WEST ALTON - Maple Island Access Area remains closed to provide a necessarystaging area for Melvin Price Locks and Dam work. The parking lot, shoreline, and access road are all considered active construction zones and are therefore closed to all forms of public access including but not limited to: vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and anglers.

With snagging season underway in Missouri, the US Army Corps of Engineers RiversProject Office wants to remind anglers that this closure may continue through the end of snagging season. The public should plan accordingly and contact the Project Office for any updates as the work progresses.

For more information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

