WEST ALTON - A structure fire was reported at noon Monday afternoon on St. Charles Street in West Alton.

Firefighters from Rivers Pointe, Spanish Lake, Orchard Farms, and Black Jack battled the fire. The wind and low humidity made fighting the fire harder.

The fire destroyed the home and no injuries were reported. Tuesday afternoon, the homeowner was on scene cleaning up the area and seeing if anything was salvageable.

