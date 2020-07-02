WEST ALTON, MO. - This time of year, Captain Jim’s Fireworks at 13896 U.S. Route 67, West Alton, MO., is always a busy place. This year with so many fireworks shows cancelled, it maybe be even busier.

Captain Jim’s is a legendary location with more than 70 years in business. Paige Boschert is in her fourth year at Captain Jim’s Fireworks and she is one of the leaders of the group. She said it has been extremely busy and she looks for that to continue all the way to the Fourth of July.

“It will probably be the busiest Thursday and Friday and also Saturday will be busy she said.

Captain Jim’s has specials for those who purchase more than $150 of fireworks. Firecrackers, M150s, a firefly four-pack and reloadable Diablo Shells - Black Cat Fireworks are some of the biggest sellers this year, Boschert said.

