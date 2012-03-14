Join us as we celebrate all that God has done and will do through our church with the dedication of our new west addition! Special dedication services will take place at the end of the normal 8:15, 9:30, and 10:55 a.m. services. Our open house will be from 1-3 p.m. with guided tours throughout our new west addition. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call the church office at (618) 667-8221 or visit our website at www.FBMaryville.org.

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville

WHEN: Sunday, March 25 | Open House: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

COST: FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

