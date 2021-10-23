BUFFALO GROVE - Marquette Catholic's Monica Wendle won her first match of the day to guarantee her a top-12 finish in the state, while a doubles team from Jersey and the Triad players participated but lost on the second day of the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis state tournament Friday at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues throughout northwest suburban Chicago

Wendle won her first match of the day, in the fourth round of the singles consolation bracket, taking a 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 win over Kate Trifilo of Oak Park Fenwick Catholic to guarantee her a spot in the top 12, but lost in the fifth round to Agnes Cross of Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 6-4. 6-1 to end her journey in this year's tournament.

The remaining doubles team for the Panthers, Lily Ingram and Elise Noble, lost their first match of the day in the fourth round of the consolation bracket to Clarissa Chen and Jane Carter of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-4, 6-3 and were eliminated. Triad's singles player, Jocelyn Carmody, lost her first match of the day in the fourth round of the consolation bracket to Lexi Ellis of Danville 6-1, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak. The other remaining doubles team, Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin, lost their first match of the day, also in the fourth round of the consolation bracket, to Olivia Reynolds and Theresa Bertelme of Peoria Richwoods 2-6, 6-2, 10-4. All were eliminated.

The finals in both Class 1A and 2A are set for Saturday at Buffalo Grove High.

