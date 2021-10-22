BUFFALO GROVE - Marquette Catholic's Monica Wendle and Triad's Jocelyn Carmody won their opening round matches, but both lost in the second round before advancing to the fourth round of the consolation bracket, while the Triad doubles team of Karen Speer and Sami Hartoin, along with Jersey's Lily Ingram and Elise Noble also advanced to the fourth round in the consolation bracket on the first day of the IHSA Class 1A girls tennis tournament at Buffalo Grove High School and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

Wendle started off on the right foot with a first-round win over Waterloo's Kailey Walter 6-4, 6-0, but lost her second-round match to Sanskriti Sanev of Chicago University 6-0, 6-0, relegating her to the consolation bracket. In her first match in the consolation side, Wendle defeated Natalie Cohn of Belleville Althoff Catholic in the second round 4-6, 6-4, 10-4, then won in the third consolation round over Angie Tornabene of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-0, 6-1. Wendle will next play in the fourth round against Kate Trifilio of Oak Park Fenwick Catholic Friday morning at Palatine Fremd High School.

Lily Ingram and Noble started well, taking their first-round match over Meaghan and Emma Tiemans of Palos Heights Chicago Christian 6-0, 6-2, then lost in the second round to Paola Almeda and Layla Shah of Chicago University 6-3, 6-3. Ingram and Noble bounced back in the second round of the consolation bracket, defeating Madison Kreiner and Adri Tonn of Benton 6-4, 6-4, then won in the third round over Anna Beth Woolf and Danielle Savin of Winnetka North Shore Country Day 6-4, 6-2. They will play Clarissa Chen and Jane Carter of Elmhurst Timothy Christian in the fourth round Friday morning at Palatine High.

The Panthers' other doubles team, Sabrina Ingram and Kate Jones, lost their opening match to Penrose Bigelow and Emily Yoo of North Shore Country Day 2-6, 6-1, 10-8, then lost in first round of the consolation bracket to Sandhya Subbiah and Aviv Sagiv of Champaign Centennial 6-2. 7-6 and were eliminated.

Carmody lost her opening match in the singles to Lia Quintero of Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 6-1, 4-6, 10-4, and in the consolation bracket, defeated Sara Meyer of Ottawa Township 6-1. 6-0, then won over Hattie Timermann of Metamora 6-0, 6-0 and defeated Mary Breitbach of Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 2-6. 7-5, 10-3. Carmody will next play Lexi Ellis of Danville in the fourth round on Friday morning at Palatine Fremd.

Speer and Hartoin opened up successfully by winning their opening match over Lexi Will and Olivia Hemmer of Metropolis 7-5, 7-5, but lost in the second round to Alyssa Birdwatcher and Lucy Miller of Chicago Latin 6-2, 6-1. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Speer and Hartoin won over Kyleigh Paderewski and Jenna Smithereens of Ottawa Township 6-2, 6-2, then defeated Coal City's Abby and Molly Stiles 6-2, 6-2. Speer and Hartoin will next play in the fourth round of the consolation bracket against Olivia Reynolds and Theresa Barterer of Peoria Rich woods Friday morning at Palatine High School.

The Knights' other doubles team of McKinley Safe and Cary Burton lost their first-round match to Marie Mann and Ali Kessler of Centralist 6-1, 2-6, 11-9, then lost in the first round of the consolations to Anna Chambers and Lauren Sch rage pf Chatham Glenwood 6-1, 6-2, and were eliminated.

The tournament continues tomorrow at Buffalo Grove and other sites, with the finals set for Saturday afternoon.

