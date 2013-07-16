WellSpring Resources is proud to announce its newest board member, Stephani Meyer. Meyer was voted onto the WellSpring Resources Board of Directors on June 21 by WellSpring’s current board members and board president, Karen McGarvey of McGarvey Brown Wealth Management. WellSpring Resources is a non-profit organization that provides treatment to individuals experiencing mental health conditions and substance abuse disorders in the Riverbend communities.

Meyer is a resident of Bethalto who retired from William BeDell ARC after 30 years of service. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas and studied Gerontology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Meyer has also served on the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Committee and the Beverly Farms Human Rights Committee.

“Stephani brings to our board compassion for the people we serve and the work we do, and will truly be an asset in planning and building our agency’s future,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, WellSpring Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, said about the new board member.

Sopronyi-Tompkins also said that WellSpring Resources is always looking for new board members and volunteers that are passionate about helping people with mental health conditions or substance abuse disorders. To learn how to become a board member or volunteer with WellSpring Resources, you may contact Sopronyi-Tompkins by calling her (618) 462-2331, ext. 2301.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, 6,100 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The service’s Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

