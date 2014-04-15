WellSpring Resources has just welcomed a new Director of Development to its fundraising team. Lura January will oversee the agency’s Development team and functions, including fundraising, marketing, and public relations strategic planning.

January’s expertise is in fundraising and relationship development. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and biology from Loyola University Chicago. She has also worked as a fundraising professional for the United Way of Greater St. Louis and the Gateway Area Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“Lura is passionate about serving the Alton community and we are excited to have someone with her skills join our team,” Anne Tyree, WellSpring Resources’ Chief Development Officer, said.

Due to WellSpring’s rapid growth, many new positions have been created and need to be filled. To view current job openings, visit www.wellspringresources.co/careers/job-postings/. For questions about employment opportunities at WellSpring Resources, contact the agency’s Human Resources department by calling (618) 462-2331.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

