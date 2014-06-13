WellSpring Resources recently welcomed Janette Heath to its Executive Team as Chief Clinical Officer. Heath formerly worked as the Director of Jerseyville Services for WellSpring Resources, as well as the Director of Access Services. Heath will oversee all the clinical functions in the organization.

“Janette’s experience working at all levels of care with both Department of Mental Health and Division of Alcohol and Substance Abuse funded programs makes her invaluable in this position,” CEO Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “She is also very passionate about providing the best care for people with mental health conditions, which I feel is an important trait in our leaders.”

Heath joined WellSpring Resources in 2010 and has over ten years of experience in counseling and mental health services. She received her BS from Culver-Stocketon College and her MA in Human Development Counseling from University of Illinois—Springfield. Heath is a member of the American Counseling Association and the national honor society for counseling professionals, Chi Sigma Iota.

For more information, contact Lura January at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2254.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

