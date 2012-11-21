WellSpring Resources welcomed two new board members, Claire Cooper and Sally Sheahan, on Thursday, November 15. These individuals come from varying backgrounds and professions to serve on the Board of WellSpring Resources, an organization that provides behavioral health services that are vital to creating a healthy community.

“We are very excited about what these new board members will bring to the table,” Jennifer Craig, WellSpring’s Chief Operating Officer, said. “Having people with new perspectives and diverse experience is the key to having a governing body that is productive, creative and innovative. With the help of all our board members, I believe WellSpring Resources will reach new heights in the near future.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Cooper is a resident of Godfrey who works as a Wellness/PR Coordinator for the YWCA of Alton. She attended Eastern Illinois University, and has received her MS in Exercise Science and her BA in Communications. Cooper has also worked with the YMCA of Matton, Illinois and with the Gateway Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Sheahan is a resident of Alton who received her Bachelor of School Work from the University of Illinois. She retired from the Social Security Administration, where she served as a District Manager and has over 35 years of experience with Social Security dealings. Sheahan has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Main Street United Methodist Church.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, 4,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s behavioral health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

More like this: