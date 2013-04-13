WellSpring Resources will host a Red Cross blood drive on Monday, April 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The drive will be held on the second floor of WellSpring’s headquarters at 2615 Edwards Street, Alton. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and search by zip code, 62002. If it appears full, please contact Kelly Medlin at (618) 208-2331 or email her at kmedlin@wellspringresources.co for a walk-in time.

According to the Red Cross, the Missouri-Illinois Region must collect approximately 800 blood products each day to keep up with the demand from hospitals. By donating blood, community members will help victims of traumatic events and serious illness, like chemotherapy patients. The blood you donate today could save a life tomorrow.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: