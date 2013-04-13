WellSpring Resources will host a Red Cross blood drive on Monday, April 22 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The drive will be held on the second floor of WellSpring’s headquarters at 2615 Edwards Street, Alton. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and search by zip code, 62002. If it appears full, please contact Kelly Medlin at (618) 208-2331 or email her at kmedlin@wellspringresources.co for a walk-in time.

According to the Red Cross, the Missouri-Illinois Region must collect approximately 800 blood products each day to keep up with the demand from hospitals. By donating blood, community members will help victims of traumatic events and serious illness, like chemotherapy patients. The blood you donate today could save a life tomorrow.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

5 days ago - Red Cross Blood Drive October 19 at Alton Memorial

Mar 23, 2023 - Edwardsville Police And Fire Departments To Host Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive

Feb 6, 2023 - L&C Vets Club Teaming Up With KLOU 103.3 For Blood Drive, Feb. 6

Jan 24, 2023 - Red Cross Blood Drive Feb. 21 At Alton Memorial

Nov 9, 2022 - Flu Season May Impact Red Cross Blood Supply

 