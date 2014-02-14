WellSpring Resources, a behavioral health center located in Alton, Illinois, is seeking nominations for its 2014 Mental Health Heroes awards. The awards will recognize two community members who have actively worked to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health and improve the lives of persons experiencing serious mental health conditions in Madison, Jersey, Greene, or Calhoun Counties, Illinois. Past recipients of this award include Representative Daniel Beiser, Judge Ann Callis, former Alton Police David Hayes, Dr. Anthony Traxler, and the Alton School District.

If you would like to nominate someone, please contact Kelly Medlin, WellSpring Resources’ Community Development Coordinator, at (618) 462-2331, ext. 2309 or at kmedlin@wellspringresources.co and request a Mental Health Heroes nomination form.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,300 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

