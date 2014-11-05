WellSpring Resources recently received a grant from the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) to help treat veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). WellSpring Resources’ Chief Executive Officer Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins is confident that the project will have a positive impact on veterans and their families in the St. Louis Metro East.

“With Veterans Day approaching, I can think of no better way to celebrate than by improving our quality of care for veterans,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said.

Funds from this grant will be used to train several of WellSpring Resources’ clinicians in Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy. EMDR is a one-on-one form of psychotherapy designed to reduce PTSD symptoms, and is an evidence-based practice according to SAMHSA’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices. The grant will also help WellSpring Resources provide EMDR therapy to veterans with no income or insurance.

Grant funds were provided by the IDVA’s Veterans Cash Grant program, which is funded through Veterans Cash lottery ticket sales. According to the IDVA, 100 percent of the net proceeds are dedicated to support Illinois veterans. Veterans Cash has funded programs for veterans throughout Illinois, and awards grants to groups that help address PTSD, homelessness, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are so thankful to the IDVA for this opportunity to give back to our service men and women,” Sopronyi-Tompkins said. “Post Traumatic Stress Disorder can rob anyone—even a solider—of their sense of security. We hope that this project will reassure veterans with PTSD that there is hope and that life does get better.”

For more information, please call WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331.

The mission of the IDVA is to empower veterans and their families to thrive. The IDVA does this by assisting veterans and their families in navigating the system of federal state and local resources and benefits; by providing long-term health care for eligible veterans in its Veterans’ Homes; and by partnering with other agencies and non-profits to help veterans address education, mental health, housing, employment, and other challenges.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.com for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: