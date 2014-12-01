Local behavioral health center WellSpring Resources offers online screenings so community members can get a clearer picture of their mental health in the comfort of their own homes. These screenings can be accessed anytime by visiting www.wellspringresources.co/resources/free-screenings/.

A person should consider taking a mental health screening if he or she has been feeling sad, stressed, anxious or angry for more than a few weeks. Mood swings, problems sleeping, changes in appetite, trouble completing daily tasks, and increased desire to be alone may also be signs of a mental health problem.

A screening can help a person determine what type of mental health issue he or she may be experiencing and offer advice on how to proceed. The results of a mental health screening are not an official diagnosis, and community members are advised to talk to a mental health professional before starting any type of treatment plan.

Individuals whose screening results reveal a possible mental health issue are encouraged to seek help. Like with many medical conditions, it is best to address behavioral health issues early on. Call WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331 (Alton office) or (618) 639-2010 (Jerseyville office) for more information or to set up an appointment.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,600 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.com for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources are funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

