WellSpring Resources has announced its recent acceptance to join mhca, a national alliance of select organizations that provide behavioral health and/or related services. mhca is designed to strengthen members' competitive position, enhance their leadership capabilities and facilitate their strategic networking opportunities. Wellspring Resources is among just a dozen behavioral health providers in Illinois to be included in mhca’s network of entrepreneurial members.

Established in 1985, the non-profit mhca now has 133 members in 32 states. It is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida and headed by CEO Dale E. Shreve. In welcoming WellSpring Resources to mhca, Shreve commended its CEO Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins on her decision to participate and said there will be mutual benefit in the membership as “Ms. Sopronyi-Tompkins brings considerable talent and experience to the group.”

At the heart of mhca's purpose and work is a belief that community behavioral health providers must rise to the challenges presented by a transforming healthcare delivery system. Members recognize that major shifts are occurring in demographics, technology, politics, the economy and organizational frameworks. There is an increasing demand to contain cost, deliver more efficient and measurable services and engage employees whose skills and personal/professional investment reflect the organization's commitment to excellence.

Through their mhca membership, these organizations are encouraged to learn best practices from each other and are introduced to nationally recognized experts in healthcare delivery and business leadership. Members regularly examine their corporate vision and are given tools to anticipate tomorrow's challenges.

Article continues after sponsor message

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

-###-

More like this:

Related Video: