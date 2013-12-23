WellSpring Resources’ Health Integration Project (HIP) has seen tremendous progress since its implementation in December of 2012. To date, the project has served 255 individuals meaning that the project has served 116.20% of its anticipated goal for 2013.

HIP’s ultimate goal is to improve the overall health of people experiencing serious mental illnesses, like depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, because people with these conditions tend to die 20 years earlier than the rest of the population according to the National Council. HIP does this by providing services that integrate primary care services, like monitoring health for symptoms of diabetes or heart disease, and behavioral health services, like group therapy. Integration makes primary care and behavioral health services more accessible to this population, and allows the mind and body to be treated at the same time. Services are provided by specially trained doctors, nurses and mental health professionals.

HIP’s other accomplishments in 2013 include:

WellSpring Resources’ HIP nurses are above the national average for the percentage of consumers that retain their appointment for a 6-month check-up. Their reassessment interview rate is at 95.5% as opposed to the average of 70.90% for other Primary and Behavioral Health Care Integration programs that are participating in the same grant program as WellSpring Resources.

The Project now offers ten HIP-specific therapy groups with plans to add more after January 1, 2014. HIP also provides groups off-site to accommodate consumers who have transportation or mobility barriers.

The team has welcomed two full-time Peer Wellness Coaches and four part-time Peer Wellness Coaches since its implementation. Peer Wellness Coaches are individuals with lived experience of mental health conditions who provide peer support and help guide HIP participants to overall wellness.

HIP is funded by the Primary and Behavioral Health Care Integration program, a four-year grant program organized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). SAMHSA is an organization within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that aims to “reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities.” WellSpring Resources was one of thirty organizations to receive funds from this grant opportunity in 2012.

For more information about HIP, call WellSpring Resources at (618) 462-2331.





Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The service’s Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

