Local behavioral health center WellSpring Resources has expanded its new program for children who are experiencing difficulty adjusting to parental divorce to its Jerseyville location. The ten-week group, Bridge of Hope, will help minimize emotional and behavioral problems that may result when children experience parental separation or divorce in their families. Bridge of Hope premiered at WellSpring Resources’ Alton location in September.

The program is based on Children of Divorce, a national, evidence-based practice program used to help children in grades kindergarten through eighth handle the stress associated with parental divorce or separation. Group sessions will provide a safe and confidential place for children to talk about their feelings related to their family situation. Group therapy will help children to reduce anxiety, build confidence, and increase understanding and acceptance of the divorce or separation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bridge of Hope will meet in late afternoons and early evenings to accommodate school schedules and will be grouped by grade level. Medicaid and most insurances are accepted. For more information regarding this program or to enroll your child, please contact Janette Heath, WellSpring Resources’ Director of Jerseyville Services, at (618) 639-2010.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 6,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The service’s Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

More like this: