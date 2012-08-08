WellSpring Resources Back-to-School Supplies Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WellSpring Resources is hosting a Back-to-School Supplies Drive to benefit the underprivileged families and children they serve. Much needed supplies include: loose leaf paper, scissors, tissues, hand sanitizer, folders, binders, pencils, pens, and anything else you wish to donate. By donating just a few items (or a lot!) you can help needy children in our community have a bright, promising future. Supplies will be collected until the end of August. Please bring your school supplies donations to the front desk at WellSpring Resources, 2615 Edwards Street, Alton. Call 618-462-2331 if you have questions regarding donations or how WellSpring Resources is making a difference in our community. WellSpring Resources-from here it all changes! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip