ROXANA - For just the eighth time in Roxana's history, a football player has been named first-team All-State.

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association released their All-State teams earlier this week and on the list for first-team Class 3A was senior running back/linebacker Evan Wells.

Wells has been a staple in the Shells' run-heavy offense all season racking up rushing touchdown after rushing touchdown.

Now 12 games into the longest undefeated run in program history, Wells owns 26 rushing TDs and 1,526 yards rushing on 172 carries. He leads the team with 127 rushing yards per game.

One of many two-way players for Roxana, Wells is just as efficient defensively.

He's made 36 tackles, 11.5 of those for loss. He also has four sacks and two fumble recoveries this season.

"I said it the whole year, Evan is one of the most exceptional student-athletes I've ever coached," Roxana football head coach Wade DeVries said.

The 6'2, 225-pounder also knows how to get his work done in the classroom and has been nominated to the IHSFCA Academic All-State team with a 4.2 GPA.

According to DeVries, Wells is in as many honors classes as possible and has never received any grade less than an A.

"He's going to be successful no matter what he does," DeVries said.

Wells is the first all-stater for Roxana since Rusty Wheat in 2003. Wheat later went on to continue his academic and football career at Missouri State University.

Wells, a soon-to-be high school graduate still hasn't nailed down where he'll go to college but has a current offer from Minnesota University-Duluth.

DeVries expects many more offers once the high school season ends and is excited to help Wells with his college recruitment process.

Wells also plays basketball and runs track for Roxana.

