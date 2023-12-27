BELLEVILLE - Madeleine Moreland never expected to be a welding student at the Center for Academic and Vocational Excellence (CAVE), but she couldn’t recommend the experience enough.

For her hard work and dedication to learning, Madeleine Moreland is a Student of the Month for the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association.

Moreland is a senior at Belleville West High School, and she was excited to take part in the district’s vocational opportunities when she learned about the CAVE and its programs. Throughout her first semester, she learned the ins and outs of welding.

“I actually love it, like, a lot,” Moreland said. “I’m a very hands-on person, so it’s nice to have that creative release after being in the classroom for the entire first half of the day.”

Though Moreland isn’t “100% certain” what she’ll do after she graduates, she said it’s nice to know that welding is an option and she is glad to have the experience “under [her] belt.” She has been thankful for the opportunity to learn more about possible career options in the trades, and she recommends that all students take advantage of vocational training programs if possible.

“It feels like a very well-rounded education, a very well-rounded experience,” Moreland added. “If there is a vocational class in your school, take it. In middle school, that was my first vocational class. It was industrial arts, and it was really when my love for vocational stuff sparked. If it wasn’t a mandatory class, I don’t think I would have taken it.”

To learn more about T.A.K.E. and the various programs offered, visit their website. Congratulations to Madeleine and T.A.K.E. for this Trade Spotlight recognition from the Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association!

