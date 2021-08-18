EDWARDSVILLE – Excitement and anxiousness abounded with best wishes and farewells exchanged by students, parents, faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the first of two Move-In Days for first-year students took place Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Approximately 1,200 first-year students will move into their new home at either Bluff, Prairie or Woodland Hall on the SIUE campus this week. Overall, more than 2,500 residents will live on the Edwardsville campus during the fall semester.

“I don’t know anybody here, but I’m hoping to meet lifelong friends. I’m glad to be here,” said Gavin Rose, a freshman construction management major from Chicago.

“I fell in love with the campus when I came for a tour,” added Bailie Rabideau, a freshman exercise science major from Watseka. “I wanted to live on campus, so I could get the feel of college life.”

“Move-in has gone smoothly,” noted Travarr Rudd, of Mt. Vernon, who was moving his son Quani into his residence hall. “It’s his first year, so we’re a little apprehensive about that, but he’ll do great. I’m excited.”

University Housing Director Mallory Sidarous was thrilled for the opportunity to welcome students to campus. University Housing, as well as numerous campus wide volunteers ensured students and their guests enjoyed a streamlined and upbeat move-in process.

“We have a lot of campus volunteers, as well as student volunteers, our Movers and Shakers, here to help,” Sidarous noted. “Our first-year students will go from moving in throughout Wednesday and Thursday to taking part in the SIUE Experience.”

The SIUE Experience offers engaging opportunities for students to learn more about the SIUE community, academic and co-curricular expectations and ways to get involved and shape their college experience. For more information, visit siue.edu/experience .

Fall 2021 classes begin on Monday, Aug. 23.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of nearly 13,000.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HJpTkGkNkBo

