ALTON - Allie Weiner once again sparked Marquette Catholic's offense with 17 points in a 39-33 win over Granite City at Marquette.

Kel'c Robinson also contributed 14 points to the Explorers' attack. Meredith Zigrang had six points and Addison Pranger had five points.

Emily Sykes led Granite City with 12 points, Hailey Wyatt had seven points, Makayla Tanksley added five points and Megan Sykes had four points.

Marquette Catholic coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said she felt it was definitely "a team win" over the Warriors.

"Allie Weiner picked it up offensively in the second half to allow us some breathing room," she said. "She is a big contributor for our offense and when she scores, we are successful. Also, Laila Davis stepped up in the third quarter and provided a spark with several offensive rebounds and out backs. That was a big turning point in the game."

The 6-8 overall Explorers play at home against Metro East Lutheran on Monday and a top-notch Highland team on Tuesday at Highland and Thursday at Maryville Christian.

"We just have to keep getting a little better in certain areas to keep us in games and give us chances to win," the coach said.

