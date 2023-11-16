ALTON - Allie Weiner of Marquette was a standout for the Explorers on Wednesday night with 13 points and eight rebounds against a formidable Southwestern Conference foe - Belleville East. The Lancers won the contest 63-27.

Sharon Dugas and Laila Davis both scored four points for the Explorers. Kel'c Robinson had three points and as did teammate Addison Pranger. Upcoming talented freshmen Lily Hannigan, Grace Fischer and Izzy Hough saw playing time in the contest in a strong learning experience for the girls.

Monroe had 18 points to lead Belleville East, while Madison Hunter added 11.

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic head girls coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers said the story of the night was too many turnovers.

"We panicked against their pressure," she said. "That is what a young team does sometimes. We have to take care of the ball and have a better effort on the defensive end. We have too many lapses on the defensive side because our offense is struggling. We have to play harder on that end of the floor for us to have any success."

The coach commended Weiner on an outstanding game and said she was "a bright spot" for the Explorers.

More like this: