Edwardsville's Erik Weiler had a big day on Thursday in the IHSA Boys Tennis Championship in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, advancing to the fourth consolation round.

Edwardsville found itself in a 10th-place tie with Deerfield, Highland Park, Normal Community and Northbrook Glenbard North with 12 points each after the first day of competition; Alton was in a tie for 35th with six other schools, each of whom had five points.

Weiler won his first-round match over Highland's Zach Plocher 6-3, 6-1, but lost in the second round to Downers Grove South's Christian San Andres 6-3, 6-0. In the third consolation round, Weller defeated Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge's Patrick Nasta 6-0, 6-2, then downed Rosell Lake Park's Piotr Lade 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Weller will face Normal Community's Tyler Washington at Rolling Meadows High Friday morning.

Luke Motley was eliminated in two matches Friday; he fell to Plainfield Central's DJ Colantone 6-2, 6-0, then was eliminated by Champaign Central's Nikhil Thope 6-1, 6-1. In doubles competition, Joe Mezo and Carson Ware moved into the fourth consolation round, opening with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Mattoon's Craig Henness and Nathanel Stoll, but lost to LaGrange Lyons' O'Donnell and Bernstein 7-5, 6-1. In the third consolation round, Mezo and Ware eliminated Rosell Lake Park's Frankie Fanella and Keanu Reyes 6-2, 6-0, then sent home Oak Park-RIver Forest's Henry Belchester and George Brennan 6-1, 6-0. They will meet Wilmette Loyola Academy's Alan Arocho and Peter Horne at Mount Prospect Friday.

The other EHS doubles team of Jonathan Koons and Alex Gray got through two championship rounds before falling into the consolation bracket; they opened play with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Teutopolis' Andy Mersman and Nick Pals, then downed Loyola Academy's Patrick Browne and Jack Nichols 6-1, 6-2 before falling in the third round to Lincolnshire Stevenson's Matthew Harvey and Adam Maryniuk 7-5, 6-2. Thier fourth-round consolation opponents will be Springfield's Bailey Gill and Moshe Latif, which will take place at Palatine High School.

The tournament runs through Saturday.

