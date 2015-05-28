Downtown employees and area families are invited to explore the newly reopened Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard along the riverfront, grab lunch and listen to live music every Thursday this summer

May 28, 2015 (St. Louis) - Great Rivers Greenway, in partnership with CityArchRiver2015, Downtown STL, Inc., and STLBlues.net, is bringing entertainment back to the riverfront this summer to reconnect residents and visitors to the river and Gateway Arch Grounds. Every Thursday, starting today through September 24th, downtown employees, families and tourists alike are invited to "Walk to the Wharf" and grab lunch and listen to live music on the newly reopened Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. The event, being held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will take place near the base of the Grand Staircase and feature different live music and a variety of activities and food trucks each week.

Today's "Walk to the Wharf" lineup will feature live music, courtesy of Wooden Wheels, an acoustic Folk/Blues/Jazz Duo, and food from Andrew's Bayou Ribs and Sarah's Cake Stop. The weekly event gives residents the opportunity to come out and explore and enjoy the newly remodeled section of riverfront that lies along the southern portion of Leonor K. Sullivan. The southern section of the street closed in November 2013 as a key part of the CityArchRiver 2015 project and opened in January. The northern portion is currently closed as work continues to elevate the street by 2.5 feet to eliminate flooding occurrences and add more lighting, a variety of amenities and separated/accessible biking and walking paths.

"Walk to the Wharf" also gives those walking from downtown a chance to reconnect with the Old Cathedral and Gateway Arch grounds and see the improvements being made as work continues on the Arch grounds. For downtown employees that may be on a tight schedule or for those that may need transportation options, Great River Greenway's free Laclede's Landing-Arch Shuttle will also be available. The shuttle runs every 20 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with stops at the entrance to the Arch grounds at Leonor K. Sullivan, the Old Cathedral, the Old Courthouse and Laclede's Landing.

"The riverfront is open for residents to explore and enjoy," said Susan Trautman, executive director of Great Rivers Greenway. "We encourage individuals to come on down for some food and music on their lunch break and enjoy the fresh air, new walking and biking paths, and the view of both the Gateway Arch and the mighty Mississippi."

For more information about "Walk to the Wharf", the weekly event lineups and participating food trucks, visit www.greatriversgreenway.org.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

Great Rivers Greenway is a regional parks and trails district created by a vote of the people to connect St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. The organization is making the St. Louis region an even better place to live by connecting our region with greenways to conserve natural resources, enhance our economy and improve our quality of life with more transportation and recreation options. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org.

