ALTON - This weekend's rain couldn’t keep the city of Alton from celebrating the second annual Jazz and Wine Fest at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall this past Saturday.

"We had four excellent bands scheduled, including Grammy award-winning artists. This will be an excellent show for any fan of live music,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and Amphitheater Commissioner in a press release. “Argosy Casino’s Music Hall offers an intimate performance venue which is ideal for musical entertainment.”

Although the change in location from the amphitheater to Argosy caused the art exhibit to be canceled it didn’t stop music lovers from gathering for a night of local jazz and wine.

