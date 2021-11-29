ST. LOUIS – Tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend and its sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will go on sale on Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. Central.

Single-day tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series race, NTT INDYCAR SERIES event and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m. Central.

WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, June 5, at 2:30 p.m. Central. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is scheduled for Saturday, August 20.

For tickets and information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. The 2021 season marks Francois’ 10th year as owner and CEO of WWTR.

