FRIDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 3, NORTH MAC 2 (EXTRA TIME): Robyn Johnson scored twice, including the match winner, and assisted on the other goal as Jersey took a 3-2 win over North Mac in extra time Friday.

Bailey Stauffer opened the scoring for North Mac in the third minute before Hailea Tepen, off an assist from Johnson, tied the match in the 16th minute. Johnson then scored in the 33rd minute from an assist from Alli Bohannon to give Jersey a 2-1 lead at halftime.

It stayed that way until the 76th minute when Stauffer knocked home a penalty kick to send the game into extra time. Johnson then scored in the 82nd minute to give Jersey the win.

North Mac recorded 20 shots on goal and five corner kicks, while Jersey had nine shots on goal and no corners.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE 7-4, HARDIN-CALHOUN 3-5 (1ST GAME 8 INNINGS): A four-run eighth inning gave Marquette a 7-3 win over Hardin-Calhoun in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, but the Warriors came back to gain a 5-4 win in the nightcap over the Explorers.

Calhoun bounced back from 3-0 down with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to force extra innings in the opener, but the Explorers came up with four runs in the top of the eighth for the win.



Sam Baalman was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the opener for Calhoun, while Wes Klocke went 2-for-4. Zach Weinman was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Marquette; Danny Holtz added a triple for the Explorers.

Sam Baalman took the loss, pitching the eighth and giving up just one hit and walking one while striking out two. All four runs against him were unearned. Ryan Kostecki got the win for Marquette, giving up just one hit and walking three while striking out two in two innings pitched.



The Warriors scored twice each in the first and second innings of the nightcap before Marquette tied it up with two runs in the fifth. Calhoun then pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Morgan Baalman, Mitch Bick, Austin Laing and Sam Barczewski each had doubles for the Warriors in the second game while Brandon Frailey went 3-for-4. Laing had two RBIs for Calhoun. Holtz was 2-for-3 for the Explorers.

Frailey was the winning pitcher, going the distance while giving up four hits, walking four and fanning four. John Hughes took the loss, going six innings and giving up nine hits and five runs (all earned) while walking two and striking out four.

ROXANA 13, PANA 0 (5 INNINGS): Logan Reardon faced one over the minimum against Pana Saturday, walking the first Panther he faced before retiring the next 15 in a row en route to a five-inning no-hitter in the Shells' South Central Conference opener on the road.



The Shells scored five times in the third and eight in the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule when Reardon set the Panthers down in order in the bottom of the fifth.

Reardon, Randy Skiff, Billy Mathis and Seth Chester all had two RBIs for the Shells, who went to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the SCC. Chance Foss, Blake Vandiver and Mathis had doubles; Vandiver went 4-for-4 with three runs scored.

JERSEY 3-4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1-3: Jersey scored a non-conference doubleheader sweep over Belleville East at home Saturday afternoon, the Panthers winning 3-1 in the opener and 4-3 in the nightcap.

The Panthers scored three times in the second after the Lancers had scored in their half of the first to get the win in the opener. Crick Kimble got the win for Jersey, giving up three hits while walkng one and striking out four. Drake Kanallakan went 2-for-3 for the Panthers and James Holmes had an RBI.

Jersey got out to a 4-1 lead in the nightcap, but had to hold off the Lancers in the seventh to get the sweep. Kanallakan went the distance for Jersey on the mound, fanning four and walking one while Hunter Bryant went 2-for-4.



SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 8, CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST 3; HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 0: Hardin-Calhoun's softball team traveled to Quincy to take part in the Quincy Notre Dame Slam Saturday and came away with a pair of wins.



The Warriors downed Carthage Illini West 8-3 in their first game, then blanked the host Raiders 2-0 in the second game.

Calhoun scored two in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh to get the win. Grace Baalman fanned 13 and gave up two hits in getting the win over the Chargers. Abby Baalman, Emily Baalman and Becca Oswald each had a pair of hits for Calhoun.

The Warriors scored twice in the second for all the runs they would need against the Raiders. Grace Baalman went the distance, giving up four hits and striking out 11.

The Warriors took their record to 6-1 on the season with the wins.

DUPO 10, MARQUETTE 0 (5 INNINGS); BELLEVILLE WEST 3, MARQUETTE 1: Marquette traveled to Belleville West for the Maroons' Round Robin event Saturday and dropped a pair of decisions, falling 10-0 in five innings to Dupo and 3-1 to the host Maroons Saturday.



Emma Taylor went 2-for-2 for the Explorers in the opener against the Tigers, but only Tess Eberlin and Sam Harshbarger also had hits in the loss. Dupo scored in every inning on their way to the win.

Meghan Schorman went four innings in taking the loss, giving up seven runs (four earned) and eight hits while walking five and striking out five. Eberlin tossed one inning for Marquette, giving up no hits but two runs (both earned), walking two and fanning two.

In the second game, West scored once in the fifth and two in the sixth to down Marquette. Schorman went six innings in this game, giving up five hits and walking three while striking out eight.

Marquette visits Belleville Althoff at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 2, SPRINGFIELD 1: Brianna Hatfield scored both goals as Alton upended Springfield 2-1 on the road Saturday afternoon.

Hatfield scored in the 16th and 77th minutes to give the Redbirds their second win of the year. The Senators tied the match in the 38th minute.



Lexi Green and Katie Kercher assisted on Hatfield's goals.

The Redbirds visit O'Fallon at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TIGERS TAKE FOURTH IN JOLIET WEST TOURNAMENT: Edwardsville's boys volleyball team went 2-3 over the weekend in the Joliet West Tournament, finishing in fourth place of 12 teams.

The Tigers opened pool play Friday with a 25-18, 25-19 win over Aurora Metea Valley, then dropped a 16-25, 28-18, 15-12 decision to Oak Forest. On Saturday, downed Joliet Central 25-4, 25-10 to eliminate the Steelmen on a tiebreaker and advance to the elimination round.

In the semifinals, Edwardsville lost to host Joliet West 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, then dropped the third-place match to Joliet Catholic 25-20, 25-16.

The Tigers host Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES 15TH IN CHATTANOOGA: The Edwardsville boys tennis team traveled to Chattanooga, Tenn., for the DecoTurf Tournament over the weekend and finished 15th among some of the nation's top high school teams.

The Tigers dropped a 9-0 decision to Memphis University High on Friday, then fell to Chattanooga Baylor 6-3 and Chattanooga McCallie 9-0 before defeating Knoxville Webb School 7-2.

Edwardsville travels to St. Louis to take on Mary Institute-Country Day School Wednesday.

