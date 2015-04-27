FRIDAY'S SCORES

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 4, Jersey 2

DeSmet 5, Edwardsville 1

Alton 8, Highland 2

Granite City 11, Civic Memorial 5

Marquette 4, Nokomis 2

Piasa Southwestern 20, North Mac 6 (5 Innings)

Lutheran North 9, Metro-East Lutheran 6

 

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 4, Chatham-Glenwood 2 (1st Game)

Chatham-Glenwood 4, Edwardsville 3 (2nd Game)

Marquette 6, Carbondale 0

Marquette 7, Mascoutah 4

Alton 15, Civic Memorial 8

East Alton-Wood River 13, Carlinville 5

Gillespie 14, Roxana 2 (5 Innings)

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette 1, New Lenox-Providence 0

 

MLB

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Central Semfinal: Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1 (Wild leads series 3-2)

Atlantic Semifinal: Ottawa 5, Montreal 1 (Canadiens lead series 3-2)

Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Rangers 2, Pittsburgh 1 (Rangers win series 4-1)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East 1st Round: Washington 106, Toronto 99 (Wizards lead series 3-0)

West 1st Round: Houston 130, Dallas 128 (Rockets lead series 3-0)

West 1st Round: San Antonio 100, LA Clippers 73 (Spurs lead series 2-1)

 

SATURDAY’S SCORES

 

BASEBALL

Alton 10, Piasa Southwestern 0 (6 Innings, 1st Game)

Alton 12, Piasa Southwestern 2 (6 Innings, 2nd Game)

Civic Memorial 3, Roxana 2

Article continues after sponsor message

 

SOFTBALL

Alton 16, Piasa Southwestern 11

Collinsville 5, Roxana 1

 

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis) 3, Marquette 0

Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0

Belleville West 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 0

Belleville West 1, East Moline United 1

 

MLB

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 3

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Islanders 3, Washington 1 (Series tied 3-3)

Atlantic Semifinal: Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 0 (Red Wings lead series 3-2)

Central Semifinal: Chicago 4, Nashville 3 (Blackhawks win series 4-2)

Pacific Semifinal: Calgary 7, Vancouver 4 (Flames win series 4-2)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East 1st Round: Brooklyn 91, Atlanta 83 (Hawks lead series 2-1)

East 1st Round: Milwaukee 92, Chicago 90 (Bulls lead series 3-1)

West 1st Round: Golden State 109, New Orleans 98 (Warriors win series 4-0)

West 1st Round: Memphis 115, Portland 109 (Grizzlies lead series 3-0)

 

SUNDAY’S SCORES

 

MLB

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 3

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Central Semifinal: Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1 (Wild wins series 4-2)

Atlantic Semifinal: Montreal 2, Ottawa 0 (Canadiens win series 4-2)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East 1st Round: Cleveland 101, Boston 91 (Cavaliers win series 4-0)

West 1st Round: LA Clippers 114, San Antonio 106 (Series tied 2-2)

East 1st Round: Washington 125, Toronto 94 (Wizards lead series 3-0)

West 1st Round: Dallas 121, Houston 109 (Rockets lead series 3-1)

 

