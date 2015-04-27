Weekend Sports Scoreboard
FRIDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 4, Jersey 2
DeSmet 5, Edwardsville 1
Alton 8, Highland 2
Granite City 11, Civic Memorial 5
Marquette 4, Nokomis 2
Piasa Southwestern 20, North Mac 6 (5 Innings)
Lutheran North 9, Metro-East Lutheran 6
SOFTBALL
Edwardsville 4, Chatham-Glenwood 2 (1st Game)
Chatham-Glenwood 4, Edwardsville 3 (2nd Game)
Marquette 6, Carbondale 0
Marquette 7, Mascoutah 4
Alton 15, Civic Memorial 8
East Alton-Wood River 13, Carlinville 5
Gillespie 14, Roxana 2 (5 Innings)
GIRLS SOCCER
Marquette 1, New Lenox-Providence 0
MLB
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Central Semfinal: Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1 (Wild leads series 3-2)
Atlantic Semifinal: Ottawa 5, Montreal 1 (Canadiens lead series 3-2)
Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Rangers 2, Pittsburgh 1 (Rangers win series 4-1)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East 1st Round: Washington 106, Toronto 99 (Wizards lead series 3-0)
West 1st Round: Houston 130, Dallas 128 (Rockets lead series 3-0)
West 1st Round: San Antonio 100, LA Clippers 73 (Spurs lead series 2-1)
SATURDAY’S SCORES
BASEBALL
Alton 10, Piasa Southwestern 0 (6 Innings, 1st Game)
Alton 12, Piasa Southwestern 2 (6 Innings, 2nd Game)
Civic Memorial 3, Roxana 2
SOFTBALL
Alton 16, Piasa Southwestern 11
Collinsville 5, Roxana 1
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Joseph’s Academy (St. Louis) 3, Marquette 0
Triad 9, Civic Memorial 0
Belleville West 1, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 0
Belleville West 1, East Moline United 1
MLB
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 3
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Islanders 3, Washington 1 (Series tied 3-3)
Atlantic Semifinal: Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 0 (Red Wings lead series 3-2)
Central Semifinal: Chicago 4, Nashville 3 (Blackhawks win series 4-2)
Pacific Semifinal: Calgary 7, Vancouver 4 (Flames win series 4-2)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East 1st Round: Brooklyn 91, Atlanta 83 (Hawks lead series 2-1)
East 1st Round: Milwaukee 92, Chicago 90 (Bulls lead series 3-1)
West 1st Round: Golden State 109, New Orleans 98 (Warriors win series 4-0)
West 1st Round: Memphis 115, Portland 109 (Grizzlies lead series 3-0)
SUNDAY’S SCORES
MLB
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 3
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Central Semifinal: Minnesota 4, St. Louis 1 (Wild wins series 4-2)
Atlantic Semifinal: Montreal 2, Ottawa 0 (Canadiens win series 4-2)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East 1st Round: Cleveland 101, Boston 91 (Cavaliers win series 4-0)
West 1st Round: LA Clippers 114, San Antonio 106 (Series tied 2-2)
East 1st Round: Washington 125, Toronto 94 (Wizards lead series 3-0)
West 1st Round: Dallas 121, Houston 109 (Rockets lead series 3-1)
