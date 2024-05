Weekend Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3-MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 SPORTS SCOREBOARD FRIDAY'S RESULTS BOYS SOCCER Salem 8, Valmeyer 1 Carlinville 3, Maryville Christian 1 Edwardsville 3, Rochester 0 Collinsville 2, Webster Groves 2 GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY GATEWAY FIELD HOCKEY CLASSIC AT SPORTPORT ATHLETIC COMPLEX, MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. Edwardsville 1, Sacred Heart Academy (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) 1 GIRLS TENNIS HEATHER BRADSHAW INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONS I FLIGHT Park Ridge Maine South 6, Edwardsville 3 Edwardsville 9, Clayton 0 CHALLENGERS II FLIGHT Edwardsville 7, Civic Memorial 2 Jefferson City, Mo. 7, Roxana 2 Edwardsville 6, Jefferson City, Mo. 3 FUTURES II BRACKET Mt. Carmel 9, Alton JV 0 Highland 5, Civic Memorial JV 4 Belleville West JV 8, Metro-East Lutheran 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TIGER CLASSIC AT LUCCO-JACKSON GYM Edwardsville 25-25, St. Louis Rosati-Kain Catholic 8-15 Freeburg 25-25, Staunton 18-20 Collinsville 25-25, Bloomington 18-19 Eureka, Mo. 25-25, Collinsville 10-15 Edwardsville 25-25, Staunton 13-14 SATURDAY'S RESULTS BOYS CROSS COUNTRY GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK FINAL TEAM STANDINGS St. Louis University High --- 60 Edwardsville --- 96 O'Fallon --- 103 Marion --- 189 Eureka, Mo. --- 202 Civic Memorial --- 208 Springfield --- 219 Quincy --- 223 Chatham Glenwood --- 270 Belleville East --- 282 Freeburg --- 293 Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 326 Belleville West --- 342 Triad ---370 Steeleville --- 377 Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 388 Alton --- 411 Highland --- 421 Mascoutah --- 433 Salem --- 527 Columbia --- 538 Collinsville --- 631 Jacksonville --- 650 O'Fallon First Baptist Academy --- 678 Trenton Wesclin --- 741 BOYS SOCCER Edwardsville 1, West Aurora 0 Highland 7, Father McGivney Catholic 1 Belleville Althoff Catholic 2, Marquette Catholic 0 Gateway Legacy Christian (Florissant, Mo.) 1, Edwardsville 0 GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY GATEWAY CLASSIC Edwardsville 2, St. Dominic Catholic 0 FOOTBALL East St. Louis 32, DeSmet Jesuit 17 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY GRANITE CITY INVITATIONAL AT WILSON PARK FINAL TEAM STANDINGS O'Fallon --- 82 Edwardsville --- 82 Chatham Glenwood --- 92 Waterloo --- 127 Triad --- 179 Quincy --- 216 Highland --- 240 Mascoutah --- 270 Breese Mater Dei Catholic --- 273 Springfield --- 293 Belleville West --- 301 Civic Memorial --- 318 Belleville Althoff Catholic --- 350 Belleville East --- 388 Carbondale --- 404 Granite City --- 412 Freeburg --- 434 Columbia --- 516 Roxana --- 525 Salem --- 529 Marquette Catholic --- 555 Dupo --- 582 Centralia --- 589 Mt. Vernon --- 605 Trenton Wesclin --- 678 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TIGER CLASSIC Edwardsville 25-25, Freeburg 20-21 Chatham Glenwood 25-25, Collinsville 18-21 Pleasant Plains 25-25, Collinsville 22-9 Staunton 25-25, St. Louis Rosati-Kain Catholic 12-16 Pleasant Plains 25-20-25, Staunton 20-25-12 Edwardsville 25-25, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 20-22 Staunton 25-22-25, Collinsville 20-25-19 Eureka, Mo. 30-20-25, Edwardsville 28-25-20 SUNDAY'S RESULT GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY GATEWAY CLASSIC Edwardsville 2, Louisville Atherton 0 North Oldham (Goshen, Ky.) 8, Edwardsville 0 Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE FRIDAY'S RESULT St. Louis Cardinals 15, Milwaukee Brewers 4 SATURDAY'S RESULT Milwaukee Brewers 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0 SUNDAY'S RESULT Milwaukee Brewers 6, St. Louis Cardinals 5 MONDAY'S RESULT Los Angeles Dodgers 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1 NCAA FOOTBALL THURSDAY, SEPT. 2 RESULT MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE SIU-Carbondale 47, Southeast Missouri State 21 SATURDAY'S RESULTS BIG TEN CONFERENCE Texas-San Antonio 37, Illinois 30 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER MLSNEXT SATURDAY'S RESULTS St. Louis City SC U-16 8, Shattuck-St. Mary's (Fairbault, Minn.) 1 St. Louis City SC U-17 2, Shattuck-St. Mary's 0 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines FRIDAY'S RESULTS CAF (AFRICA) Mozambique 0, Ivory Coast 0 Zimbabwe 0, South Africa 0 Mauritania 1, Zambia 2 Nigeria 2, Liberia 0 Tunisia 3, Equatorial Guinea 2 Cameroon 2, Malawi 0 Ghana 1, Ethiopia 0 SATURDAY'S RESULTS UEFA (EUROPE) Republic of Ireland 1, Azerbaijan 1 Finland 1, Kazakhstan 0 Serbia 4, Luxembourg 1 Latvia 0, Norway 2 Slovenia 1, Malta 0 Cyprus 0, Russia 2 Ukraine 1, France 1 Israel 5, Austria 2 Faroe Islands 0, Denmark 1 Scotland 1, Moldova 0 Netherlands 4, Montenegro 0 Gibraltar 0, Turkey 3 Slovenia 0, Croatia 1 SUNDAY'S RESULTS CONCACAF (NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN) United States 1, Canada 1 Jamaica 0, Panama 3 El Salvador 0, Honduras 0 Costa Rica 0, Mexico 1 CONMEBOL (SOUTH AMERICA) Argentina vs. Brazil --- abandoned after seven minutes, COVID concerns Ecuador 0, Chile 0 Uruguay 4, Bolivia 2 Paraguay 1, Colombia 1 Peru 1, Venezuela 0 UEFA (EUROPE) Belarus 2, Wales 3 Bulgaria 1, Lithuania 0 England 4, Andorra 0 Albania 1, Hungary 0 Iceland 2, North Macedonia 2 Spain 4, Georgia 0 Kosovo 1, Greece 1 Switzerland 0, Italy 0 Belgium 3, Czech Republic 0 San Marino 1, Poland 7 Germany 6, Armenia 0 Romania 2, Liechtenstein 0 CAF (AFRICA) Rwanda 1, Kenya 1 Togo 0, Namibia 1 Gabon 1, Egypt 1 MONDAY'S RESULTS CAF (AFRICA) Djibouti 2, Niger 4 Uganda 0, Mali 0 Benin 1, Democratic Republic of Congo 1 Central African Republic 0, Liberia 1 South Africa 1, Ghana 0 Ivory Coast 2, Cameroon 1 Guinea vs. Morocco --- postponed