SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

31ST CROSSROADS CLASSIC TOURNAMENT AT EFFINGHAM

TIGERS LOSE IN GOLD BRACKET QUARTERFINAL, BOUNCE BACK TO WIN FIFTH PLACE: Edwardsville lost in the Gold bracket quarterfinals but bounced back to win their final two matches to take fifth place and go 4-1 in the 31st Crossroads Classic tournament at Effingham High School.

The Tigers lost to Wheaton St. Francis Catholic in the quarterfinal match 25-13, 25-13, then came back in the consolation bracket, winning the semifinal over Metropolis Massac County 29-27, 25-23 and then took the fifth place match over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-15, 27-25.

Ozark, Mo. won the championship over Glen Ellyn Glenbard West 25-20, 19-25, 25-23. The Silver bracket was won by Normal University over Libertyville 25-18, 25-14 and Champaign Central won the Bronze bracket over Terre Haute, Ind., South 25-16, 25-21.

Edwardsville is now 10-3 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE CAPTURES ALTON INVITATIONAL

Collinsville won all five of its matches over the weekend to win the 29th Alton Invitational girls volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday at the Redbirds Nest, while the host Redbirds finished in a three-way tie for second with Mary Institute-Country Day School of Ladue, Mo. and Notre Dame Catholic of Lemay, Mo., in south St. Louis County.

The Kahoks won the round-robin tournament by going 5-0, while the Redbirds, Rams and Rebels all went 3-2 to tie for second, fifth place went to Granite City, who finished 1-4 on the weekend and Hazelwood Central of north St. Louis County was sixth, going 0-5 on the weekend.

In the first matches played on Friday afternoon and evening, Alton started out with a 25-11, 25-19 win over Hazelwood Central, while Collinsville won over Notre Dame 13-25, 25-15, 15-7. The Warriors got their only win over the Hawks 22-25. 25-17, 15-13 and MICDS won over the Rebels 28-30, 31-29, 15-13 in what was undoubtedly the most exciting match of the day. In Friday's final two matches, The Redbirds defeated Granite 25-16, 22-25, 15-7 and Collinsville took a 25-12, 25-17 decision over the Rams.

On the second day of the tournament, things started out well for the Redbirds as they took a 25-19, 16-25, 16-14 win over MICDS, while the Kahoks defeated the Warriors 25-14, 25-19. Notre Dame then defeated Central 25-18, 25-12 and Collinsville won over Alton 25-13, 25-22. The Rams took a 25-8, 25-15 win over Granite, Notre Dame got past the Warriors 25-13, 25-16 and MICDS won over the Hawks 25-12, 25-21. In the tournament's final two matches, the Rebels won over the Redbirds 25-15, 25-12 and the Kahoks clinched the tournament title with a 25-15, 25-9 win over Central.

Collinsville's Aubrey Johnson was named the tournament's MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Megan Sommer and Talesha Gilmore. Both Karen Lewis and Grace Carter represented the Redbirds on the team, with the other members of the team being the Warriors' Raegan Shrum, May Purrill of the Rams, Julia Bockhorst of the Hawks and both Graci Adamec and Gwen Keeven of the Rebels.

MCGIVNEY GOES 3-2 IN VOLLEY FOR GRACE TOURNAMENT AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD: Father McGivney Catholic went 3-2 in the Volley For Grace tournament at Raymond Lincolnwood High School this weekend, improving to 11-4 on the season.

The Griffins started the round-robin tournament with a win on Friday over Edinburgh 22-25, 25-21, 15-5, then defeated Litchfield 25-12, 25-14 and won their third match, defeating Vandalia 25-9, 25-13. McGivney lost their two remaining matches on Saturday, losing to the host Lancers 25-20, 27-28, 15-1 and to Nokomis 17-25, 35-17, 15-13. Lincolnwood swept all five of their matches to win the championship and are now 10-0 on the season.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, HILLSBORO 0: Justin Banovz, A.J. Garrett, Camdon Neal and Lukus Zangori all scored in the second half to give CM a vitally-needed three points over Hillsboro at Hauser Field.

Elijah Gruen, Trent Heflin, Reed Wallace and Tyler Wilson all had assists for the Eagles, while Devyn Ambrose made two saves to record the clean sheet.

CM is now 5-3-0, while the Hilltoppers go to 4-2-1.

TRIAD 1, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0: Gibson Hunt's first-half strike was all that Triad needed as the Knights won at home over Althoff.

Courtlan Dellamano made three saves to record the clean sheet for Triad, while Andrew Weir had seven saves for the Crusaders.

The Knights are now 7-0-0, while Althoff goes to 4-2-0.

In another result on Saturday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Roxana 3-1, while the results for games between Highland at Father McGivney Catholic and Piasa Southwestern at Maryville Christian were not available.

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 56, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 20: Chris Stanley scored twice on two long touchdown runs, while quarterback Miles Lorton threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Calhoun won their second game of the season over visiting North Greene.

Stanley had touchdown runs of 78 and 42 yards, while Lorton threw 24 yards to Pat Friedel for one touchdown and ran in from 14 yards for a second score as the Warriors built up a 56-14 halftime lead over the Spartans.

Connor Longnecker ran in from four yards out, Tyler Snyder had a four-yard touchdown run and Drew Wallendorf scored from five yards out for the other Calhoun touchdowns.

North Greene got their touchdowns from a 27-yard jaunt by Caleb Williams, a 19-yard pass play from Logan Tepen to Garrett Hazelwonder and a 22-yard run by Brody Berry.

The Warriors are now 2-1, while the Spartans go to 0-3.

WEEK THREE FOOTBALL

VANDALIA 47, CARLINVILLE 22: Vandalia jumped to a 20-0 first-quarter lead in going on to the South Central Conference win over visiting Carlinville.

Vandals quarterback Andrew Kelly ran for four touchdowns, from 10, 28, six and 34 yards and also threw for three more touchdowns, 71 yards to Kohnor Depew, 16 yards to Jay Keck and four yards to Jacob Johnson.

Rex Reels threw touchdown passes of 35 yards to Triston Thompson and 10 yards to Mason Wise, while Mason Gilpin ran in from 10 yards for the other Cavaliers touchdown.

Vandalia is now 2-1, while Carlinville is 1-2.

CHARLESTON 30, JERSEY 18: Aiden Talley led Jersey in rushing with 92 yards, while Easton Heafner was eight-of-19 passing for 59 yards, but was intercepted three times as Charleston won at Snyders Sports Complex over Jersey.

Landon Jones caught three passes for 21 yards for the Panthers, as Charleston took an early lead and didn't look back.

The Trojans are now 2-1, while Jersey is now 1-2.

COLLINSVILLE 32, CARBONDALE 14: Darren Pennell was 15-of-21 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns and Ryan McIntyre ran for 90 yards and a first-half touchdown as Collinsville won its home opener over Carbondale at Kahok Stadium.

Pennell passed 50 yards to Chase Reynolds for one score and 37 yards to McIntyre for the other. Nick Shantz also kicked a 36-yard field goal, his first of the year.

The Kahoks are now 2-1, while the Terriers drop to 1-2.

HIGHLAND 44, MATTOON 22: Tyson Rakers and Hunter Frey ran for two touchdowns each, while quarterback Blake Gelly was 11-of-16 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown as Highland won over visiting Mattoon.

Frey ran for 130 yards and had touchdown jaunts of seven and 53 yards, while Rakers ran for 103 yards, scoring from 32 and 24 yards. Gelly hit Ethan Greenwald from seven yards out for a touchdown and also ran in from eight yards out for another touchdown.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1, while the Green Wave drops to 1-2.

In a Saturday game, Humble, Tex., Atascoscita scored 29 unanswered points over the last three quarters to defeat East St. Louis 43-13.

