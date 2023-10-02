WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

ALTON 7, HAZELWOOD WEST 0: Logan Rynders led the way with a hat trick, while Jack Lombardi had a brace (two goals) and both Miles Martin and Gage Anderson also scored as Alton won their second match in three days in their win over Hazelwood West at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Taden Foster and Alex Tuetken had two assists each, while Max Reedy, Anderson and Camren Belchik also assisted for the Redbirds and both Patrick Henesey and Owen Sutton shared the clean sheet.

Alton is now 2-10-0, while the Wildcats slip to 7-7-0.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 3, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Gavin Kesler's hat trick was all the Gibault needed in their win over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Michael Wessel had the lone assist for the Hawks, while Andy Altes had 16 saves in goal to take the three points. McGivney's scorers were not available.

Gibault is now 4-9-0. while the Griffins are 6-8-1.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

COLLINSVILLE 3, FT. ZUMWALT SOUTH 2: On the last day of the St. Louis University High tournament in west St. Louis City. Adam Reiniger had a brace (two goals), and Trey Peterson also scored as Collinsville won over Ft. Zumwalt South of O'Fallon, Mo. at the SLUH stadium.

Landon Mahat and Reiniger both had assists, while Robbie Freeman had three saves and Braden Henson made one save in goal to give the Kahoks the three points.

Collinsville is now 6-5-1, while the Bulldogs are now 5-8-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Tyler Wilson led the way with a brace (two goals), while Trent Heflin, Talan Miller, Camdon Neal and Lukas Zangori all scored and Central scored an own goal in CM"s win at Central's pitch.

Justin Banovz assisted twice for the Eagles, while Heflin, Miller, Josh Teems and Reed Wallace also assisted and Devyn Ambrose had four saves in goal to record another clean sheet.

CM is now 12-6-0, while the Cougars slip to 6-7-0.

HIGHLAND 9, MT. VERNON 0: Jacob Oliver and Luke Morris both had a hat trick, while Logan Mollet had a brace (two goals) and Elliott Alexander also scored as Highland won big at Mt. Vernon.

Zane Korte and Mollet assisted twice for the Bulldogs, while Dylan Duft, Jack Henschen, Jacob Lewis, Morris and Anthony Perez also had assists and Cole Ellis recorded the clean sheet.

Highland is now 9-5-0, while the Rams are now 2-10-0.

In other results on Saturday,, Maryville Christian won over visiting Staunton 3-1 and a second-half strike sent Roxana to a 2-1 win over East Alton-Wood River in the Northwest Madison County Derby at Norman Lewis Field.

FOOTBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 63, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: Running back Larevious "Fresh" Woods ran for three touchdowns in the second quarter, while quarterback Robert "Pops" Battle and TaRyan "Smiley" Martin also ran for touchdowns as East Side won over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Woods' touchdown runs were for four, 16 and 14 yards, while Martin ran in from two yards and Battle ran in from 10 yards. Jaion Jackson took an interception back 28 yards for another touchdown, Amir Tillman went in from six yards out, Ahmad Coleman had a two-yard touchdown run, Reece Shanklin connected with Laron Baker, Jr. on a 37-yard touchdown pass and the Flyers' defense also recorded a safety for the other East Side Scores.

The Flyers are now 4-2, while the Maroons are 2-4.

