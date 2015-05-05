FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, ROXANA 3: Andrew Fry gave up just three runs and struck out three as Piasa Southwestern downed Roxana 10-3 in a non-conference game in Roxana Friday afternoon.

The Piasa Birds scored five times in the third to help them to their eighth win in their past 10 games.

Zack Seymour was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Southwestern, while Scott Kasting was 2-for-4 with a triple, a RBI and two runs scored, Collin Baumgartner was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Blake Lawson was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Cody Roberts had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Fry also contributed two RBIs to his own cause.

Chance Foss was 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI for the Shells while Blake Vandiver was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Adam Moore had two RBIs. Zach Golenor took the loss for Roxana.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 14, PEORIA NOTRE DAME 11; QUINCY NOTRE DAME 3, MARQUETTE 0: Marquette split a pair of Friday games at Gordon Moore Park, the Explorers outlasting Peoria Notre Dame 14-11 before falling to Quincy Notre Dame 3-0. The loss to QND snapped a 12-game Explorer winning streak.

The Explorers got out of the gates quickly against the Irish, scoring eight runs in the opening inning. PND countered with six in the second, but could never get the lead.

Grace Frost led the Marquette attack with three hits and three RBIs, with Tess Eberlin adding three RBIs and Megan Wittich, Meghan Schorman and Sam Harshbarger each getting two hits. Eberlin got the win in the circle while Schorman threw 3.1 innings, allowing no hits and striking out nine.

Schorman was charged with the loss in the nightcap, giving up two earned runs and seven hits but fanning 13. Emma Taylor had a pair of hits for the Explorers.

JERSEY 5, HARDIN-CALHOUN 4: Jersey scored five times in the first and had to hold off a charge from Hardin-Calhoun to take a 5-4 win Friday afternoon.

Grace Baalman was 2-for-3 for the Warriors, hitting a two-run homer in the first and scoring twice; Emma Baalman was 2-for-2 for Calhoun while Maddie Lehr also doubled and had a RBI and run scored and Becca Oswald was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Mackenzie Thurston had a three-run shot for the Panthers in that five-run first and Bethany Muenstermann added a RBI double. Maggie Collins, Caitlin Conrad, Libby Muenstermann, Ellie Tonsor and Ashleigh Trochuck also had hits for the Panthers.

Bethany Muenstermann went the distance for the win, giving up four earned runs and eight hits while striking out seven. Macy Margherio took the loss, giving up four earned runs and five hits while fanning one; Grace Baalman took over in relief and threw six perfect innings, striking out 13.

EDWARDSVILLE 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0 (6 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored four times in the second and two each in the fourth, fifth and sixth to down Civic Memorial 10-0 in six innings at Edwardsville Friday.

Jordan Corby led the way for the Tigers with a 2-for-4 day with two RBIs; Rachel Anderson was 2-for-3 with a double and triple, Kallen Loveless was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Hayli Green was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI and Katelyn Bobrowski was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Katelyn Turbyfill was 1-for-3 with a double for the Eagles, who dropped their seventh in a row.

Loveless got the win, giving up five hits and striking out eight; Ryan Allison was charged with the loss.

ROXANA 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3 (8 INNINGS): Roxana scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings, then won it in the bottom of the eighth as the Shells downed Piasa Southwestern 4-3 in Roxana.

Cindy Scroggins had a 2-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs while Hannah Rexford was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Abby Palen had a RBI for the Shells and Shelby Jackson was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Mallory Novack was 2-for-4 for the Piasa Birds with a RBI while Shelby Salzman, Meghan Peuterbaugh and Whitney Runyon had runs scored and Bailee Stahl had a RBI.

Hannah Rexford gave up no earned runs and five hits while striking out 11 in getting the win; Hannah Inman gave up no earned runs and seven hits while striking out two in taking the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Hailea Tepen and Lauren Davis each had a hat tricks as Jersey knocked off East Alton-Wood River 7-4 at Wood River Soccer Park Friday.

Tepen's goals came in the seventh, 27th and 32nd minutes, while Davis' goals came in the 48th, 50th and 79th minutes. Robyn Johnson added a seventh goal in the 14th minute.

Oiler goals came from Madison Shewmake in the 20th minute, Lora Ruyle at the half-hour, Shannon Inman in the 63rd minute and Kayla Hewitt in the 70th minute.

Jersey had 22 shots on goal while EA-WR had six. The Panthers had eight corner kicks to the Oilers' two.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, FT. ZUMWALT NORTH 0: Edwardsville scored twice in each half to defeat Ft. Zumwalt North 4-0 in their opening match of the Quincy Tournament Friday evening.

Ashlin west opened the scoring at the quarter-hour, then got a penalty kick from Megan Woll to open up a 2-0 halftime lead. Second-half goals from Abby Crabtree and Riley Mushill pushed the Tigers home.

The Tigers moved to 12-2-2 with the win.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

ALTON 9-10, LINDBERGH 8-8 (FIRST GAME 8 INNINGS): Alton traveled across the Mississippi to south St. Louis County Saturday and swept a doubleheader from Lindbergh, the Redbirds downing the Flyers 9-8 and 10-8.

Drake Hampton and Jacob Skarbacz were each 2-for-4 with doubles for the Redbirds in the opener, Hampton scoring twice and Skarbacz once. Bryan Hudson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Matt Hopkins 1-for-5 with a RBI, Jacob Kanallakan 2-for-4, Aaron Bonnell 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Derrick Allen had a RBI and three runs scored.

Matt Hopkins got the win, giving up an earned run and a hit in his only inning pitched while striking out two. Ben Cusac went six innings for the Redbirds, giving up two earned runs and four hits while fanning six.

Steven Nguyen went 2-for-5 in the nightcap with a double, RBI and run scored for Alton, while Bonnell was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Hampton 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Hopkins 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, Brendan Phillips 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Kanallakan 1-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored. Hudson added a double and Allen had two runs scored while Steven Pattan had two RBIs.

Jacob St. Peters got the win, giving up an earned run and a hit in 1.1 innings pitched while striking out one. Drake Hampton started and threw 3.2 innings, gving up two RBIs and fanning five.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, LUTHERAN SOUTH 4: Fahd Shakeel connected for a three-run homer and Jordan Hovey added a solo homer as Edwardsville defeated Lutheran South 8-4 in south St. Louis County Saturday afternoon.

Shakeel's homer was part of a four-RBI day for the senior as he went 2-for-3 for the Tigers. Hovey was 1-for-4 for the day with a RBI while Collin Clayton was 2-for-4 with a double and Bailey Zimmer was 2-for-3.

Aaron Jackson went five innings for the win, giving up two earned runs and six hits.

JERSEY 9-13, JACKSONVILLE 6-8: Jersey swept a home doubleheader from Jacksonville Saturday, the Panthers downing the Crimsons 9-6 in the opener and 13-8 in the nightcap.

The Panthers visit Waterloo Monday and host Mascoutah Wednesday in key Mississippi Valley Conference games.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4, GILLESPIE 2; HARDIN-CALHOUN 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1; HARDIN-CALHOUN 6, GILLESPIE 1: Hardin-Calhoun swept a pair of games Saturday while Piasa Southwestern split in a three-team cluster event in Gillespie Saturday. The Piasa Birds defeated the host Miners 4-2 but lost to the Warriors 9-1; the Warriors then downed the Miners 6-1.

In the Piasa-Calhoun game, Mitch Bick went 2-for-4 for the Warriors, while Sam Barczewski was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Trevor Bick was 2-for-4, Easton Clark was 2-for-2, Brandon Fraley and Morgan Baalman were both 1-for-5 with Baalman doubling and Austin Laing was 1-for-3 with a double. Brennan Bazell was 2-for-3 for the Birds, while Zach Seymour, Andrew Fry and Jacob Ritzhaupt each had a hit.

Fraley got the win for Calhoun, giving up an earned run and seven hits while fanning four; Alex Baldwin took the loss, striking out three.

Against the Miners, Fraley was 2-for-3 with a triple and a homer and had three RBIs, while Morgan Baalman was 3-for-4 and Mitch Bick was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Morgan Baalman had the win, giving up an earned run and three hits while dismissing eight via strikeout.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, GRANITE CITY 1; JERSEY 15, ALTON 8: Alton split a pair of games Saturday, defeating Granite City in a non-conference game 5-1 before falling 15-8 to Jersey.

Against the Warriors, Bronte Fencel was 1-for-3 with a triple and RBI while Tomi Dublo was 2-for-3 and Miranda Hudson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Savannah Fisher had three runs scored and Katelyn Presley scored twice. Brittany Roady struck out eight and gave up a hit and an earned run getting the win.

Against Jersey, Presley went 2-for-4 with a double, a RBI and two runs scored; Roady was 2-for-4, Fisher 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored, Sydney Hartman 1-for-3 and Hudson had a RBI. Caitlyn Connell was 2-for-5 for the Panthers with two runs scored, Bethany Muenstermann was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Courtney Swan was 2-for-5 with with a RBI and three runs scored, Peyton Tisdale was 3-for-5 with two triples and two runs scored, Ellie Tonsor was 3-for-3 three runs scored and Mackenzie Thurston was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Bethany Muenstermann went three innings for the win, giving up four hits and striking out three. Roady took the loss, striking out four.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0 (6 INNINGS): Only a hit batsman kept Grace Baalman from a perfect game as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Piasa Southwestern 12-0 in six innings Saturday.

Baalman did throw a no-hitter while fanning 16 Piasa Birds in getting the win. She also homered three times and doubled while driving in six runs in a 4-for-4 day at the plate.

Emma Baalman was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, Abby Baalman was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Sara Brodbeck was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Becca Oswald had a pair of hits in five at-bats.

Bailee Stahl took the loss for the Piasa Birds.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, NOKOMIS 1 : East Alton-Wood River scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-1 win over Nokomis at home Saturday morning.

Heather Martin was 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for the Oilers, while Tori Beachum was 2-for-3, Kaleigh Young was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI and Carly Campbell was 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Beachum scattered four hits and dismissed 11 by strikeout in getting the win.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 2, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 0; EDWARDSVILLE 3, QUINCY 0: Edwardsville took a pair of wins over Quincy schools in the Quincy Tournament Saturday, the Tigers downing Quincy 2-0 and Quincy Notre Dame 3-0.

Abby Crabtree and Riley Mushill each scored for the Tigers against the Raiders, while Kaitlyn Schneider scored twice and Megan Woll found the back of the net against the Blue Devils.

Lauren Serfas recorded both clean sheets on the day for Edwardsville.

BOYS TENNIS

DOUBLES TEAMS FINISH 3-2 AT PITCHFORD TOURNEY: Alton’s doubles teams of Jackson Scheiter and Kain Henson and Carl Stradal and Drew Hays both emerged from this weekend’s Pitchford Tournament in suburban Chicago with 3-2 marks.

The tournament featured 32 teams, including several of the state’s top teams; it’s considered a miniature version of the IHSA state tournament.

Scheiter and Henson defeated a team from Moline in their final match, while Stradal and Hays scored wins over teams from Algonquin St. Jacobs, Prairie Ridge of Crystal Lake and Palatine, all top Chicagoland schools.

The Redbirds return to Southwestern Conference play with a meet at Belleville East Tuesday.

