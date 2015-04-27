BASEBALL

ALTON 8, HIGHLAND 2: Alton scored five times in the fifth and ran out 8-2 winners over Highland in a non-conference game Friday in Highland.

Bryan Hudson led the Redbird attack with a 2-for-3 day with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Steven Patten was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Steven Nguyen had three runs scored and Brendan Phillips had two runs scored in a 1-for-3 day.

Ben Cusac went six innings for the win, giving up three hits and an earned run while striking out six.

GRANITE CITY 11, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: Granite City scored five times in the second and four times in the third and downed Civic Memorial 11-5 Friday at Granite City's Babe Champion Field.

Brandon Hampton was 2-for-2 for the Eagles with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while both Connor Bryant and Lukas Jones were 1-for-3 with a run scored; Jones had a double and Bryant a RBI.

Corey Price took the loss for CM, going 2.2 innings and giving up three earned runs on five hits and striking out 1.



PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 20, NORTH MAC 6 (5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern exploded for nine runs in the third on top of back-to-back four-run innings and downed North Mac 20-6 in five innings Friday.

Scott Kasting led the way with a 3-for-4 day for the Piasa Birds, doubling and homering while driving in six runs and scoring four. Zack Seymour was also 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, Luke Golke was 2-for-3 a RBI and two runs scored and Cody Roberts was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Andrew Fry got the win for the Birds, going four innings and giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out six.

NOKOMIS 4, MARQUETTE 2: Marquette picked up a pair of third-inning runs but Nokomis put up three in the bottom half of the inning and went on to defeat the Explorers 4-2 in a Prairie State Conference game Friday.

John Hughes was charged with the loss, giving up two earned runs and five hits while striking out nine.

Marquette fell to 8-9 overall for the season.

CARLINVILLE 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Carlinville grabbed an early lead and was never seriously threatened as the Cavaliers downed East Alton-Wood River 6-2 Friday afternoon in Carlinville.

Blake Marks had a pair of hits for the Oilers while Jake Hei took the loss.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE 7, MASCOUTAH 4; MARQUETTE 6, CARBONDALE 0: Marquette scored a pair of wins in a three-team round-robin event, the Explorers blanking Carbondale 6-0 and defeating Mascoutah 7-4 Friday.

Against the Terriers, Tess Eberlin led the way with a 2-for-3 game with a triple and a run scored, while Meghan Schorman was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Grace Frost was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run scored and Emma Taylor was two RBIs and run scored. Schorman went the distance for the win, giving up three hits and striking out six.

Against the Indians, Schorman was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Grace Frost and Megan McClard had RBIs.

Megan Wittich got the win for the Explorers, tossing 3.2 innings and giving up an earned run and four hits while striking out five.

ALTON 15, CIVIC MEMORIAL 8: Bronte Fencel went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in a 20-hit attack as Alton outscored Civic Memorial 15-8 in a non-conference tilt in Bethalto Friday.

Savannah Fisher had two home runs as part of her three-hit day while knocking home four runs. Miranda Hudson, Katelyn Presley and Sydney Hartman all had three hits each for the Redbirds, with Hudson getting four RBIs.

Chloe Jennings, Baylee Hampton and Kelsey Deaton all had homers for the Eagles, while Susan Buchanan, Cassie Albers and Kayln Harr each had two hits.

Brittany Roady got the win for the Redbirds, while Ryan Allison took the loss for the Eagles.

CARROLLTON 7, JERSEY 3: Five runs in the fifth was enough for Carrollton to upend Jersey 7-3 Friday evening.

Kenlie Henson went 3-for-4 to pace the Hawk attack, while Maddie Struble had two RBIs and Katelyn Dunlap and Michaela Weber each contributed a pair of hits. Libby Muenstermann and Mackenzie Thurston each had doubles for the Panthers.

Ellie Sturgeon got the win, giving up an earned run on six hits; Bethany Muenstermann took the loss, giving up six earned runs on five hits and striking out four.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 13, CARLINVILLE 5: An eight-run third wiped out a two-run deficit as East Alton-Wood River downed Carlinville 13-5 Friday evening.

Courtney Beneke had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and triple, while Haley Shewmake had three triples and two RBIs. Emma Flanagan recorded three hits, Tori Beachum had two hits and two RBIs and Carly Campbell had two RBIs for the Oilers.

Beachum went the distance for the win, not allowing an earned run while scattering seven hits and striking out seven.

GILLESPIE 14, ROXANA 2: Three in the second and six in the third were more than enough for Gillespie to take a 14-2, five-inning win over Roxana in Roxana Friday evening.

The Shells fell to 7-14 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE 1, NEW LENOX PROVIDENCE 0: Marquette downed Chicago-area school New Lenox Providence 1-0 in the Cyclone Invitational at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Friday evening.

The win, however, was a costly one; Annabelle Copeland, Adriana Schindler and Lauren Schmickley were all injured in the win.

Copeland scored the only goal of the match at the quarter-hour, goaling from a 20-yard shot to the upper corner of the net.

The Explorers went to 9-2-2 on the season with the win.

BOYS TENNIS

REDBIRDS TAKE FIFTH AT EAST: Alton’s boys tennis team scored 42 points to finish fifth in the rain-shortened Belleville East Invitational Friday.

Forecasts of heavy rain on Saturday forced meet organizers to shorten the tournament to one day. The host Lancers tied Normal Community for first with 58 points, with O’Fallon third with 52 points and Peoria Richwoods was fourth with 47.

Carl Stradel and Drew Hays took fourth in No. 1 doubles, falling to a team from Normal Community in the third-place match. Jackson Scheiter was fifth at No. 1 singles for the Redbirds while Kain Henson and Walker Moan were fifth at No. 2 doubles. Silas Chapman was seventh at No. 2 singles.

The Redbirds host Granite City Tuesday.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, ROXANA 2: A three-run seventh gave Civic Memorial a 6-2 win over Roxana in a game played at Busch Stadium Saturday morning.

Chance Foss was 2-for-3 for the Shells, with Blake Vandiver, Billy Mathis and Tanner Davis also getting hits.

The Eagles, who won for the sixth time in their last eight games, stand at 10-13 on the season; the Shells fell to 8-10.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 16, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11: Alton rallied from 6-5 down to score 11 times before Piasa Southwestern answered as the Redbirds won a 16-11 slugfest over the Piasa Birds Saturday.

Miranda Hudson and Tomi Dublo each homered for the Redbirds – Dublo's homer was good for three runs – and got three RBIs from Rachel McCoy, while Sydney Hartman had two RBIs.

Ashlyn Ringhausen had a grand slam for the Piasa Birds, while Rachel Baldwin and Haley Edwards each had two-run doubles.

