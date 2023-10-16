WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP (Oct. 13-14)

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1: Aaron Broadwater and Chris Marchetti each had a hat trick as McGivney advanced to the final of their own regional Saturday at Bouse Road.

Lucas Roedl had an assist for the Griffins, while Jude Amsden had the only goal for the Lions.

McGivney is now 12-8-0 and moves on to the final on Wednesday against Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Maryville ends its season at 8-12-0.

CARLINVILLE 4, ARGENTA OREANA 0: Jack Goby had a brace (two goals), while Will Meyer and Tyler Summers also scored to lead Carlinville to the win, putting the Cavaliers into the final of the Class 1A Virden North Mac regional.

Pierce Rovery recorded the clean sheet for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 11-7-2 and face top seed Williamsville, a 7-0 win over Decatur St. Teresa Catholic in the other semifinal, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Bombers end their season 14-8-1.

JERSEY 4, LITCHFIELD 3: Abe Kribs' late goal gave Jersey the come-from-behind win in their play-in game over Litchfield, advancing them to the Class 2A regional semifinals against Belleville Althoff Catholic Wednesday at Civic Memorial's Hauser Field.

Article continues after sponsor message

Kribs scored off a header of a deflected shot by Hunter Heckert shortly after the Purple Panthers equalized in the 77th minute. Adam Kribs had a brace (two goals) for the Panthers, while Heckert had the other goal.

Brady Maxener had six saves in goal for Jersey, while Adam Kribs made three stops.

The Panthers are now 3-15-2 and move on to the semifinal Wednesday against the Crusaders at 6 p.m. Litchfield's season ends at 16-5-0.

COLUMBIA 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Micah James had a brace (two goals), while Luke Dewilde, Chase Paris, Anderson Judy, Elliott Nelson, Hayes Van Bruesegen and Owen Worcester all scored as Columbia eliminated Metro-East Lutheran in the IHSA Class1A Father McGivney regional playoff game at Bouse Road.

Quentin Frentzel assisted twice for the Eagles, while Max Anderson, Carson Mueth, Luke Popratnik, Van Bruesegan and Worcester all had assists and both Brady Hemminghaus and Brayden Keyes shared the clean sheet. Gage Trendley had nine saves in goal for the Knights.

Columbia advances to the final at 13-3-4, while Metro-East ends its season 4-14-0.

In the semifinals of the Marquette Catholic regional, the host Explorers got a brace (two goals) from Quinn Campbell and eliminated East Alton-Wood River 8-0, with a 25th minute strike from Robert Zimmerman gave Lebanon a 1-0 win over Roxana.

The Explorers are now 14-4-1, while the Greyhounds go to 10-4-1 and will play in the final Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Gordon Moore Park. The Oilers end their season 8-11-0, while the Shells conclude their season at 6-9-0.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

In a girls field hockey game played Saturday at Tiger Stadium, Lindbergh and Edwardsville played to a 1-1 tie, while an earlier result between the Tigers and Notre Dame de Sion of Kansas City. was not available. Edwardsville is now 6-10-1 on the season while the Flyers go to 9-8-2.

More like this: