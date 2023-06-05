SATURDAY, JUNE 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

STATE FINALS AS DOZER PARK, PEORIA

In the Class 1A state final on Saturday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won its first state baseball championship with an 8-0 win over Henry-Senachwine, while in the third place game, Sterling Newman Central Catholic won over Goreville 6-2. The Hawks finish the year 24-14, while the Mallards conclude their season at 24-7. The Comets season ends with a 23-9 record and the Blackcats finish up 22-14.

In the Class 2A final, Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Columbia 4-2, while Quincy Notre Dame Catholic won over Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 7-2 to take third place. The Hilltoppers are the state champions with a record of 26-8-1, while the Eagles finish up at 32-5. The Raiders conclude the year 36-2. while the Rams' season ends at 23-16.

SECTIONAL FINALS

In the Class 3A sectional finals played on Saturday, at Grayslake Central, the host Rams won over Lake Forest 10-0, at Oak Park Fenwick Catholic, the host Friars defeated Chicago St. Patrick 5-2, Effingham won the Centralia sectional over Mt. Vernon 6-3, at Lincoln, it was Champaign Central winning over Rochester 4-2, at Chicago Brooks, Chicago Lindblom eliminated Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 8-6, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy won the Chicago Marist sectional over Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 11-1, in the Maple Park Kaneland sectional, Sycamore won over Burlington Central 8-3 and at Metamora, Rock Island eliminated Peoria Richwoods 8-5.

In the Class 4A sectional finals, at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Edwardsville nipped Minooka 3-2 for head coach Tim Funkhouser's 800th career win with the Tigers, who are now 30-9 for the season, while the Indians finish the season at 23-14-1.

In the other sectional finals, Oswego East went nine innings to defeat Oswego 2-1 at Romeoville, in the Carpentersville Dundee-Crown final, Rockton Hononegah defeated Algonquin Jacobs 3-2, in the final at South Elgin, Elmhurst York eliminated Batavia 4-3, in the Chicago Mt. Carmel final, Chicago Brother Rice Catholic defeated rival Chicago St. Rita Catholic 6-3, at Lockport Township, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won over the host Porters 10-9. Winnetka New Trier won the Evanston sectional over the host Wildkits 11-0 and at Mundelein, Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson defeated Arlington Heights Hersey 8-3.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

STATE FINALS AT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER SPORTS COMPLEX, PEORIA

In the Class 1A state final on Saturday, Peru St. Bede Catholic defeated Glasford Illini Bluffs 7-6, while LeRoy won the third place game over Goreville 4-3. The Bruins win the state championship with a record of 26-7, while the Tigers wind up their season with a 25-6 record. The Panthers finish up at 33-7, while the Blackcats wind up with a 25-15 record.

In the Class 2A championship game, Taylor RIdge Rockridge won the title with a 7-1 win over Beecher, while Effingham St. Anthony Catholic won the third place game over Johnston City 6-1. The Rockets win the state championship with a 38-1 record, while the Bobcats finish up at 36-5. The Bulldogs' season ends at 25-4, while the Indians wind up 31-7.

SECTIONAL FINALS

In a pair of sectional finals that were played on Saturday, in Class 3A at Highland, Charleston won over Waterloo 11-5, while in Class 4A at Rockton Hononegah, Barrington eliminated Huntley 7-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

STATE FINALS AT NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE, NAPERVILLE

In the Class 2A final at North Central College, Chatham Glenwood won the title over Lisle Benet Academy Catholic 2-0 after extra time, while Crystal Lake Central won the third place game over Chicago De La Salle Catholic 6-1. The Titans won the state championship with a record of 22-4-1, while the Redwings finish their season at 21-5-0. The Tigers finish up at 19-4-0, while the Meteors end their season 17-5-5.

In the Class 3A final on Saturday evening, Kiley McMinn scored off a cross in the 98th minute to give O'Fallon their second state championship in three years with a 1-0 win over Barrington after extra time. The Panthers end their season 21-3-1, while the Broncos season ends at 23-1-2. In the third place game, Libertyville defeated Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 2-1. The Wildcats end their season 18-3-2, while the Griffins' final record is 21-6-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

STATE FINALS AT HOFFMAN ESTATES HIGH SCHOOL

In Saturday morning's semifinals of the IHSA state tournament at Hoffman Estates High School, LaGrange Lyons defeated O'Fallon 25-21, 25-16, while Glen Ellyn Glenbard West defeated Oak Park-River Forest 29-27, 25-16. In the state championship match, Glenbard West won over Lyons 25-18, 25-20, while OP-RF won over O'Fallon in the third place match 25-27, 25-15, 25-18.

The Panthers season ended at 22-5, while the Huskies' final record is 23-7. The Hilltoppers won the state title with a 40-2 record, while the Lions end their season at 34-7.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- STATE SEMIFINALS AT DOZER PARK PEORIA

In the Class 1A baseball semifinals on Friday, Waterloo Gibault Catholic defeated Goreville 7-6 and Henry-Senachwine won over Sterling Newman Central Catholic 2-1. The final will pit the Hawks agains the Mallards at 11:30 a.m, while the Blackcats and Comets play for third place at 9 a.m.

Gibault is now 23-14, while Henry-Senachwine improves to 24-6. Goreville goes to 22-13, while Newman drops to 22-9.

In the Class 2A semifinals later in the day, Columbia defeated Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 9-0, while Joliet Catholic Academy won over Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 10-3. The Eagles and Hilltoppers meet in Saturday's final at 5:30 p.m., while the Rams and Raiders meet for third place at 3 p.m.

Columbia is now 34-4, while Joliet Catholic goes to 25-8-1. DePaul slips to 23-15, while QND is now 35-2.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- STATE SEMIFINALS AT LOUISVILLE SLUGGER SPORTS COMPLEX, PEORIA

In the Class 1A semifinals on Friday, Peru St. Bede Catholic defeated Goreville 4-1, while Glasford Illini Bluffs eliminated LeRoy 10-0. The Bruins and Tigers face-off for the championship at 11:30 a.m., while the Blackcats and Panthers play for third place at 9 a.m.

St. Bede is now 25-7, while IB is 25-5. Goreville goes to 25-14 and LeRoy is now 32-7.

In the Class 2A semifinals, Beecher defeated Johnston City 7-3, while Taylor Ridge Rockridge won over Effingham St. Anthony Catholic 5-2. The Bobcats and Rockets play for the state championship at 3:30 p.m., while the Indians meet the Bulldogs for third place at 1 p.m.

Beecher is now 36-4, while Rockridge goes to 37-1. Johnston City falls to 31-6, while St. Anthony slips to 24-4.

SECTIONAL FINALS

In the Class 3A sectional finals played on Friday, Lemont won their own sectional, defeating Ottawa Township 7-0, while Metamora won their own sectional with a 3-1 win over Washington. At St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic in Chicago, Lisle Benet Academy defeated the host Wolfpack 10-0, while at LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, Oak Lawn Richards nipped Burbank St. Laurence Catholic 1-0. In the Belvidere North final, Sycamore defeated Sterling 6-5, while at Mundelein Carmel Catholic, Antioch eliminated Wauconda 5-1. Mt. Zion won the Chatham Glenwood sectional by defeated the host Titans 5-1, while the Highland sectional final between Waterloo and Charleston will be played on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

In the Class 4A Round of 16 sectional finals, at Chicago Whitney Young, Oak Park-River Forest eliminated Park Ridge Maine South 6-4, while at St. Charles North, Roselle Lake Park defeated the host Stars 3-2. At Normal Community, Bradley-Bourbonnais won over Edwardsville 6-3, while at Oswego, it was Yorkville defeating Wheaton-Warrenville South 10-0. In the final at Chicago Marist Catholic, the host RedHawks eliminated Elmhurst York 10-0, while at Lockport Township, the host Porters got past New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central 1-0. At Gurnee Warren, the host Blue Devils won over Buffalo Grove 11-8, while the Rockton Hononegah final between Huntley and Barrington will be played at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER --- STATE SEMIFINALS

In the Class 2A semifinals at North Central College in Naperville, Chatham Glenwood defeated Chicago De La Salle Catholic 4-1, while Lisle Benet Academy Catholic eliminated Crystal Lake Central 2-0. The Titans and Redwings will play for the state championship Saturday at 1 p.m., while the Meteors and Tigers play in the third place playoff game at 11 a.m.

Glenwood is now 21-4-1, while Benet improves to 21-4-0. DLS is now 17-4-5, while Central slips to 18-4-0.

In the Class 3A semifinals later on Friday, Barrington defeated Libertyville 5-0, while O'Fallon got goals from Addison Baldus and Kiley McMinn to take a 2-0 win over Frankfort Lincoln-Way East. The Broncos and Panthers will play for the championship Saturday evening at 7 p.m. while the Wildcats and Griffins play in the third place game at 5 p.m.

Barrington is now 23-0-2, while O'Fallon goes to 20-3-1. Libertyville drops to 17-3-2, while East is now 21-5-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA QUARTERFINALS

In the IHSA boys volleyball quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago, O'Fallon made history by becoming the first Metro-East and Southern Illinois school to advance to the semifinals with a win over Barrington 15-25, 25-23, 25-17. The Panthers are now 22-5 and meet LaGrange Lyons, a 25-17, 25-23 winner over Chicago Brother Rice Catholic, in the state semifinals Saturday at 11 a.m. The third place match takes place at 4 p.m., with the state final going at 5:30 p.m. The Broncos end the season at 30-8.

In the other two quarterfinal matches on Friday, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West defeated Glenview Glenbrook South 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, while Oak Park-River Forest won over Chicago Whitney Young 25-20, 25-20.

