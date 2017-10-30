ALTON - It is one of the most haunted buildings in Alton, and it currently holds a metaphysical shop, a holistic wellness shop and a museum of oddities and torture devices.

Perhaps all these factors combined with its spacious ballroom overlooking the Clark Bridge, Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater and the Mississippi River made the Mineral Springs Mall the perfect location for a psychic and crystal fair hosted by Donna and Dave Nunnally, who own and manage It's Raining Zen and its companion shop, Indigo Moon. The fair was called 1,000 Days of Zen, and it ran both Saturday and Sunday.

Scores of people were able to peruse more than a dozen stations for the cost of a $5 entry fee. Vendors included people selling crystals and other handmade goods and people working in the fields of psychic research and paranormal investigation.

In a release, Dave Nunnally said one of the highlights of the weekend was author Mike Ricksecker, who just completed his third volume of Encounters of the Paranormal, which features tales of paranormal investigations in many haunted locations, including Mineral Springs Mall.

Ricksecker's second book in the series featured the Goldenrod Showboat, which was left on the shores of Calhoun County before a tragic and strange fire ended its days.

"In his third volume of Encounters with the Paranormal, readers will learn more about haunted houses, supernatural creatures, messages from pets on the other side, haunted history, experiences during paranormal investigations, psychic experiences and more - including a dedicated section to the historic Mineral Springs Hotel!" Dave Nunnally said in a release.

Other aspects of the fair included crystals, gems and semi-precious stones from around the world being presented, and several people performing aspects of the supernatural, such as psychic readings.

Following the fair's conclusion on Saturday at 7 p.m., people were able to enjoy an acoustic percussion concert and sound healing therapy from the group Amalghemy. After that performance, It's Raining Zen hosted a paranormal investigation of the hotel, which did require reservations and an additional fee.

"Throughout the weekend, participants will experience break-out sessions and discussions - topics will include mediumship, shamanism, paranormal investigations ad haunted history," Dave Nunnally said in a release.

The fair lasted through Sunday at 5 p.m. in the historic Mineral Springs ballroom.

