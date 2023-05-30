WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton American Legion Post 126 Under-17 baseball team split two more games in the Washington, Mo. Memorial Day tournament, losing in the semifinals 6-0 to Kirkwood, Mo. on Sunday, then came back to defeat host Washington Post 218 by scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh in the third place game 8-7.

It was a successful weekend for the under-17 team, going 2-2 in the tournament in their first outings of the season.

In Sunday's semifinal against Post 156, Kirkwood scored four times in the top of the first and twice in the second, holding Alton to two hits on the day to advance to the final.

Caleb Handler and Camden Siebert had Alton's only two hits, while Drake Champlin pitched six innings on the mound, allowing six runs, two earned, on three hits, walking four and striking out eight. Jackson Pruitt pitched in the seventh inning, allowing no runs on two hits.

Post 218 jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the top of the seventh, with Alton scoring once in the home half to make it 2-1, then tying the game with a run in the fourth, making the score 2-2. Washington then scored four in the top of the fifth to go up 6-2, with Alton scoring once in the bottom half to make it 6-3. A run in the top of the sixth upped Washington's lead to 7-3, but Alton came back to tie the game with four in the bottom of the sixth, then scored the winning run in the seventh to take the 8-7 win.

Karson Morrissey had two hits for Post 126, while Devon Barboza, Mykal Taylor, Will Henkhaus, Carsen Bristow and Caden Whorl all had hits and RBIs, Jackson Dorris had a hit and Jordan Short drove in a run.

Scott Bartow started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing six runs, one earned, on five hits while walking two and striking out three, Bristow threw two innings, allowing a run on one hit while walking four and Pruitt threw in the seventh, striking out the side while walking one.

Post 126 is now 2-2 on the young season and next plays at Elsberry, Mo., in an 8 p.m. start, then plays in a tournament in Danville June 1-4 before making their home debut at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park against Trenton at 7:30 p.m. The Under-17 team then plays at Piasa Southwestern's summer team in a 5:30 p.m. first pitch on June 7, then hosts Valmeyer June 8 at 8 p.m and plays in a tournament in Breese June 9-11.

Post 126 Under-15 Red Team Wins Washington, Mo. Memorial Day Tournament With Forfeit Win Over Manchester, Come From Behind Win Over Kirkwood

WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton Post 126 American Legion Under-15 Red baseball team won the Washington, Mo., Post 218 Memorial Day tournament with a forfeit win over Manchester, Mo., on Sunday, then came from behind to defeat Kirkwood, Mo. on Monday for the title.

The junior Legionnaires had originally lost to Manchester 10-4, but it was later discovered that Manchester had been playing overage players on their team, including two college sophomores. Manchester was disqualified from the tournament and all win they had, including the semifinal against Alton, were turned into 7-0 forfeits to each team they had defeated. The forfeit put Alton into the final.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the semifinal game against Manchester, Alton scored four times in the bottom of the first, but Post 208 scored four in the top of the second to tie the game. Manchester then scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth, and three times in the sixth to take the 10-4 win before the team was ejected from the tournament.

Logan Hickman had two hits and an RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while Blake Rensing had two hits, Reese Bohlen came up with a hit and two RBIs, Jack Puent had a hit and RBI and Reid Murray, Jacob Flowers, D, Cordes, Alex Pilger and Canaan Cook had hits.

Flowers started on the mound and went 3.2 innings, allowing six runs, three earned, on seven hits, walking one and striking out one. Joe Stephan threw 1.2 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits while walking one and Gavin Ipanis pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing one hit while fanning two.

In Monday's final against Kirkwood, Post 156 scored twice in the bottom of the first, with Post 126 getting a run back in the top of the second, but Kirkwood scored in the bottom of the inning to go ahead 3-1. Alton scored a run in the top of the fourth, then hit Kirkwood with four runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-3 lead. Kirkwood countered in the bottom of the fifth with two runs, but Alton scored twice in the sixth and four times in the seventh to take the 12-5 win and the tournament championship.

Pilger had three hits and three RBIs for the junior Legionnaires, while Stephan had two hits and two RBIs, Cordes, Hickman and Dane Godar each had two hits, Rensing came with a hit and drove in two runs, Puent and Flowers each had a hit and Murray drove in a pair of runs.

Bohlen started on the mound and went 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. Puent threw 2.2 shutout innings, fanning three to save the win for Bohlen.

The junior Legionnaires are now 4-1 to start off the season and next play at Highland at Glik Park in a 6 p.m. start on Wednesday, then play in a tournament in Champaign June 2-4, have their home opener June 8 at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park against Valmeyer in a 6 p.m. start, then play in a tournament at Breese June 9-11.

Post 126 Under-15 Reds Score Four In First, Three In Fifth, Win Over Hillsboro, Mo. 10-2 In Washington, Mo. Memorial Day Tournament, Go To 2-1

WASHINGTON, Mo. - The Alton Post 126 Under-15 Red baseball team opened with a four-run first inning, then scored three more times in the home half of the fifth to take a 10-2 win over the Hillsboro, Mo., junior American Legion team in a Memorial Day weekend tournament in Washington, Mo.

The junior Legionnaires scored four times in the first to take an early lead, with Hillsboro scoring a single run in the second and Alton countering with two in the bottom half of the frame to take a 6-1 lead. Hillsboro again scored s single run in the third, but Post 126 scored once in the fourth and three times in the fifth to take the win, with the game ended on a special eight-run rule after five innings.

Jack Puent and Joe Stephan both had two hits and a RBI for the junior Legionnaires, while both Jacob Flowers and D. Cordes had a hit and RBI each and Alex Pilger had a hit. Cordes pitched three innings on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit, walking four and striking our eight, while Logan Hickman went the final two shutout innings, walking one and fanning four.

Alton is now 2-1 on the season and continued play yesterday in the tournament, which concludes on Memorial Day.

More like this: