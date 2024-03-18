SATURDAY, MARCH 16 RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY 4, ALTON 2

The Griffins were mainly unaffected by a couple of days of thunderstorms and were one of the few area teams to get in three games in the first week of play.

Father McGivney took on the Alton Redbirds in Metro Cup action at Althoff Catholic High School on Saturday afternoon.

After going down 1-0 early on in just the 10th minute, the Griffins scored four straight to secure the win.

Tayen Orr scored for Alton after a long throw-in that led to a mad scramble inside the six-yard box. The ball eventually found Orr who put it in to take the lead.

Just over 15 minutes later Carissa Speight tied the game up when she buried a penalty kick in the 26th minute. Speight went right as Alton goalkeeper Jillian Dwiggins couldn't do much about it. Dwiggins ended up playing the first half in goal then Karen Lewis took over in the second.

Before the half was up, McGivney would have its lead. In the 37th minute, Devin Ellis let a shot go from some 30-plus yards out that dipped with the wind and went in to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Elena Rybak had a nice assist to Emerson Isringhausen in the 44th minute to go ahead 3-1. Rybak did most of the work out on the left wing when she used her speed to beat a defender, cut in toward goal, and lay a perfect pass across the six-yard box to Isringhausen.

In the 59th minute, Siena Strehl scored a header directly from Rachel Kretzer's corner kick to make it 4-1.

Alton did get a consolation goal in the 67th minute, but the Redbirds went on to their second straight loss to open the season after a 6-1 setback against Columbia. Alton plays at home on Thursday, March 21 against Belleville West.

McGivney improves to 2-1 on the season and will play next on Monday, March 18 against Mater Dei.

ROXANA 2, GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1

Gianna Stassi scored a couple of goals for the Shells, one in each half as the Shells improved to 2-0 on the season. They beat Piasa Southwestern 7-2 in the season-opener last Tuesday.

Roxana host East Alton-Wood River on Monday, March 18 at 4:30 p.m.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, MATER DEI 1

After a 3-0 loss to Springfield to open the season, Marquette bounced back with a 4-1 win over Mater Dei on Saturday at SWIC.

Izzy Hough scored twice while May Stephan and Maddie Waters also scored. Jamie Jarzenbeck and Chloe Roberts each recorded an assist.

The Explorers play next on Tuesday, March 19 at Columbia at 6:30 p.m.

O'FALLON 3, ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 0

The defending IHSA Class 3A champions are starting their season off strong with back-to-back shutouts over Triad and now Althoff.

Kendall Joggerst kept the shutout in net while Sadie Mueller, Delaney Nieroda, and Allie Tredway each scored. Ella Peterson had two assists while Amanda Fischer had the other.

The Panthers are set for a big-time matchup against Edwardsville on March 21.

WESCLIN 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

ROCHESTER 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

COLUMBIA 5, COLLINSVILLE 0

NAPERVILLE CENTRAL 2, GRANITE CITY 0

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 RESULTS

FREEBURG 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2

BREESE CENTRAL 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2

EDWARDSVILLE 2, TRIAD 1

