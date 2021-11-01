2021 IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Abington-Avon 14, Kewanee Wethersfield 8

Forreston 22, Galena 14

Ottawa Marquette Catholic 32, Princeville 7

Peru St. Bede Catholic 30, Chicago Hope Academy 19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Arcola 31, Winchester West Central 12

Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14

Camp Point Central 42, Villa Grove 14

Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7

Fulton 42, Chicago Raby 0

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26

Greenfield Northwestern 30, Catlin Salt Fork 6

Lena-Winslow 34,Aurora Christian 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 14. Nokomis 6

Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 34, Rushville-Industry 6

Sesser-Valier 35, Casey-Westfield 7

Mt. Sterling Brown County 24, Toledo Cumberland 14

CLASS 2A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Carmi-White County 16

Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33, Aledo Mercer County 24

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6

Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 62, Flora 7

Downs Tri-Valley 47, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42

Erie-Prophetstown 55, Clifton Central 20

Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6

Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12

Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 42, Knoxville 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Chicago North Lawrence Charter 14

Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20

Tremont 16, Momence 0

Vandalia 24, Chester 0

Wilmington 55, Chicago Julian 0

CLASS 3A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Braidwood Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0

Byron 58, Chicago Catalyst/Maria Catholic 0

Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Princeton 47, Poplar Grove North Boone 14

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lisle 49, Chicago Carver 0

Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0

Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0

Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0

Monticello 42, Greenville 7

Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Eureka 6

Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0

Chicago Clark 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 16

Tolono Unity 46, Newton 6

Williamsville 42, Beardstown 22

CLASS 4A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Freeburg 69, Olney Richland County 19

Genoa-Kingston 59, Chicago Bogan 0

Joliet Catholic Academy 49, Marengo 0

Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 17

Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 49, Columbia 13

West Chicago Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Breese Central 20, Salem 0

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

Chicago Wendell Phillips 50, Dixon 26

Kewanee 17, Plano 14

Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6

Murphysboro 43, Macomb 22

Rochester 48, Cahokia 0

Stillman Valley 62, Chicago Hyde Park 14

Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 41, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 31

CLASS 5A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Rockford Boylan Catholic 41, Chicago Brooks 8

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 34, Chicago Goode 6

Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 56, Highland 33

Rochelle 36, Chicago Payton 3

Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 50, Maple Park Kaneland 14

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Sycamore 48, Evergreen Park 21

Aurora Marmion Academy 53, Chicago Noble/Corner 8

Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8

Marion 41, Metamora 8

Mascoutah 28, Dunlap 20

Chicago Morgan Park 50, Peoria 42

Chicago St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14

Triad 20, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 19

CLASS 6A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22

Cary-Grove 42, Rockford East 8

Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic Prep 42, Midlothian Bremen 7

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0

Deerfield 27, Chicago Mather 0

Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6

Lemont 45, Chicago Kennedy 0

Oak Lawn Richards 28, Chicago Simeon 10

Springfield 94, Rock Island 72

Washington 14, Normal Community West 7

Wauconda 41, Lake Villa Lakes 7

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0

East St. Louis 66, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Champaign Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7

Machesney Park Harlem 64, Crystal Lake South 39

Crystal Lake Central 55, Chicago Amundsen 28

CLASS 7A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Algonquin Jacobs 48, Arlington Heights Hersey 20

Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0

Chicago St. Rita Catholic 42, Rolling Meadows 7

Hoffman Estates 34, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 28

Moline 48, Hampshire 42

Mt. Prospect 35, Palos Heights Shepard 7

Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Pekin 28, LIbertyville 14

Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22

Villa Park Willowbrook 44, Chicago Whitney Young 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 20, South Holland Thornwood 0

Wheaton North 42, Elgin Larkin 0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo Grove 22, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 19

Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 27, Wheaton-Warrenville South 26

Geneva 28, Collinsville 21

Rockton Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29

CLASS 8A

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Minooka 16, Elmhurst York 13

Glenview Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 6

Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9

Chicago Marist Catholic 42, Lombard Glenbard East 0

Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7

Naperville Central 28. Naperville North 16

Park Ridge Maine South 51, Winnetka New Trier 7

South Elg



