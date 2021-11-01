Weekend Football Playoffs Scoreboard
2021 IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND SCOREBOARD
CLASS 1A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Abington-Avon 14, Kewanee Wethersfield 8
Forreston 22, Galena 14
Ottawa Marquette Catholic 32, Princeville 7
Peru St. Bede Catholic 30, Chicago Hope Academy 19
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Arcola 31, Winchester West Central 12
Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14
Camp Point Central 42, Villa Grove 14
Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7
Fulton 42, Chicago Raby 0
Gilman Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26
Greenfield Northwestern 30, Catlin Salt Fork 6
Lena-Winslow 34,Aurora Christian 7
Moweaqua Central A&M 14. Nokomis 6
Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington 34, Rushville-Industry 6
Sesser-Valier 35, Casey-Westfield 7
Mt. Sterling Brown County 24, Toledo Cumberland 14
CLASS 2A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 54, Carmi-White County 16
Pana 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 19
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sterling Newman Central Catholic 33, Aledo Mercer County 24
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 35, Virden North Mac 6
Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 62, Flora 7
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42
Erie-Prophetstown 55, Clifton Central 20
Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6
Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12
Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 42, Knoxville 14
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, Chicago North Lawrence Charter 14
Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20
Tremont 16, Momence 0
Vandalia 24, Chester 0
Wilmington 55, Chicago Julian 0
CLASS 3A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Braidwood Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0
Byron 58, Chicago Catalyst/Maria Catholic 0
Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Princeton 47, Poplar Grove North Boone 14
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lisle 49, Chicago Carver 0
Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0
Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area 0
Monticello 42, Greenville 7
Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Eureka 6
Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0
Chicago Clark 28, Elmwood-Brimfield 16
Tolono Unity 46, Newton 6
Williamsville 42, Beardstown 22
CLASS 4A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Freeburg 69, Olney Richland County 19
Genoa-Kingston 59, Chicago Bogan 0
Joliet Catholic Academy 49, Marengo 0
Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 17
Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 49, Columbia 13
West Chicago Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Breese Central 20, Salem 0
Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12
Chicago Wendell Phillips 50, Dixon 26
Kewanee 17, Plano 14
Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6
Murphysboro 43, Macomb 22
Rochester 48, Cahokia 0
Stillman Valley 62, Chicago Hyde Park 14
Wheaton St. Francis Catholic 41, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic 31
CLASS 5A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Rockford Boylan Catholic 41, Chicago Brooks 8
LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 34, Chicago Goode 6
Glen Ellyn Glenbard South 41, Chicago Noble/Bulls 14
Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 56, Highland 33
Rochelle 36, Chicago Payton 3
Oak Park Fenwick Catholic 50, Maple Park Kaneland 14
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Sycamore 48, Evergreen Park 21
Aurora Marmion Academy 53, Chicago Noble/Corner 8
Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8
Marion 41, Metamora 8
Mascoutah 28, Dunlap 20
Chicago Morgan Park 50, Peoria 42
Chicago St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14
Triad 20, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 19
CLASS 6A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22
Cary-Grove 42, Rockford East 8
Chicago St. Ignatius Catholic Prep 42, Midlothian Bremen 7
Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0
Deerfield 27, Chicago Mather 0
Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6
Lemont 45, Chicago Kennedy 0
Oak Lawn Richards 28, Chicago Simeon 10
Springfield 94, Rock Island 72
Washington 14, Normal Community West 7
Wauconda 41, Lake Villa Lakes 7
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0
East St. Louis 66, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Champaign Centennial 20, Chicago Kenwood 7
Machesney Park Harlem 64, Crystal Lake South 39
Crystal Lake Central 55, Chicago Amundsen 28
CLASS 7A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Algonquin Jacobs 48, Arlington Heights Hersey 20
Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0
Chicago St. Rita Catholic 42, Rolling Meadows 7
Hoffman Estates 34, Lansing Thornton Fractional South 28
Moline 48, Hampshire 42
Mt. Prospect 35, Palos Heights Shepard 7
Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Pekin 28, LIbertyville 14
Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22
Villa Park Willowbrook 44, Chicago Whitney Young 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 20, South Holland Thornwood 0
Wheaton North 42, Elgin Larkin 0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo Grove 22, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 19
Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 27, Wheaton-Warrenville South 26
Geneva 28, Collinsville 21
Rockton Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29
CLASS 8A
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Minooka 16, Elmhurst York 13
Glenview Glenbrook South 34, O'Fallon 6
Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9
Chicago Marist Catholic 42, Lombard Glenbard East 0
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7
Naperville Central 28. Naperville North 16
Park Ridge Maine South 51, Winnetka New Trier 7
