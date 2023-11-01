EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that bridge repairs will require a weekend closure of southbound/westbound Interstate 55/70 between Illinois 203 and Exchange Avenue starting, weather permitting, at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

A posted detour will be in place to direct motorists to I-255 and I-64. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and all detour signs prior to the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.