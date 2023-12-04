BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 51, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 49 (OT)

Marquette pulled out a close win over Mater Dei by outscoring the Knights 7-5 in overtime after regulation ended tied up at 44-44 to take an exciting win.

Jaden Rochester hit for 20 points for the Explorers, while Braden Kline added 17 points and both Brody Bechtold and Jaylen Cawthon each scored five points.

Marquette is now 4-1, while Mater Dei goes to 2-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 55, HARDIN CALHOUN 42

Southwestern came back from a first quarter tie to outscore Calhoun 43-30 the rest of the way to take the win over the Warriors at Ringhausen Gym.

The Piasa Birds and Warriors were tied after the first quarter 12-12, but Southwestern took a 26-20 lead at halftime, only to see Calhoun cut the advantage to 40-37, but the Birds won the fourth quarter 15-5 to bring home the win.

Ian Brantley led the way for Southwestern with 20 points, while Rocky Darr added 13 points, Greyson Brewer scored eight points, both Cason Robinson and Ryan Lowis had five points each and Logan Keith scored four points.

The Piasa Birds are now 4-3, while Calhoun goes to 0-2.

TRIAD 46, JACKSONVILLE 42

At the Bank of Springfield shootout, Triad held on to take a close win over Jacksonville in the event's opening game.

The Crimsons held a 14-12 lead after the first quarter, but the Knights came back to take a 28-24 lead at halftime, only to trail at the end of the third quarter 38-37, rallying to outscore Jacksonville 9-4 in the final quarter to take the win.

Owen Droy led Triad with 12 points, with Brody Hasquin, Tyler Thompson and Drew Winslow all scoring eight points each, Ethan Stewart had seven points and Landon Zawodniak hit for three points.

The Knights go to 5-1, while the Crimsons are now 2-3.

EAST ST. LOUIS 71, URBANA 30

In the return to their home gym, closed last season for renovations, East St. Louis held the lead from start to finish to take the win over visiting Urbana.

The Flyers held leads of 15-6, 36-17 and 57-27 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Tigers in the fourth quarter 14-3.

Montreal Stacker led East Side with 17 points, with Taylor Powell adding 15 points, Robert McCline came up with 11 points, Nielan Sanders scored nine points, Davis Bynum hit for eight points, Arlandis Brown had seven points, Andrew Bownes had three points and Shane Jamison had a single point.

The Flyers are now 2-0,, while Urbana goes to 0-3.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 57, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 48

STAUNTON 68, ARGENTA-OREANA 56

OKAWVILLE 58, SIUE CHARTER 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

RED BUD 42, GRANITE CITY 16

Red Bud jumped out in front and was never threatened in taking a win over Granite City at Freda Hunt Gym.

Tyhlee Simms led the Warriors with six points, while Lhailone Douglas had four points and both Kailee Basteen and Isabella Mangi had three points each.

The Musketeers are now 6-2, while Granite falls to 0-4.

JERSEYVILLE 59, CAHOKIA 30

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 59, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 29

