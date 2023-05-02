FRIDAY RESULTS

ROXANA 2, GREENVILLE 1

Kylee Slayden and Kendall Kamp, assisted by Reagan Lynn and Kinsley Mouser, struck in the first half, then held off a Greenville rally to take the three points on the road.

Kaylyn Dixon had four saves in goal to get the win for the Shells.

Roxana is now 9-7-0, while the Comets drop to 11-9-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, MUNDELEIN CARMEL CATHOLIC 2

In the Tigers' opener in the showcase on Friday, Dimitroff came up with a brace (two goals), while Baca and Peel also scored to give Edwardsville the win over Carmel.

Hook had a pair of assists for the Tigers, while Brynna Archer also assisted and Wiegers had five saves, while Burroughs made two.

The Tigers are now 14-3-0, while the Corsairs are now 8-4-1.

In other games played on Friday, Marquette Catholic won at home over Hillsboro 8-1 and Alton used a second half strike to defeat Civic Memorial at Public School Stadium 2-1.

SATURDAY RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE 3, ANKENY, IA., CENTENNIAL 0

Olivia Baca, Anna Maxim and Jordan Nothstine all scored as the Tigers defeated the defending Iowa Class 3A state champions in a showcase event in Bettendorf, Ia.

Mea Hook assisted twice for the Tigers, while Olivia Lautz also had an assist and Lainey Wiegers had four saves and Genny Burroughs made one save in sharing the clean sheet.

The Jaguars are now 6-3-0 on the year.

EDWARDSVILLE 4, WHEATON NORTH 2

In Edwardsville's second game of the day, Baca had a hat trick to take her goal scoring total to 22, while Hook also found the back of the net to give the Tigers the three points over Wheaton North, giving them a three-match sweep in Bettendorf.

Baca, Thea Dimitroff, Mariah Jackson and Kylie Peel all assisted on the goals, while Burroughs had four saves and Wiegers made one save to preserve the three points for Edwardsville.

The Falcons are now 9-4-1.

In another game played on Saturday, Granite City held off an O'Fallon rally to take a 4-3 win and Marquette beat Maryville Christian 7-0.

MONDAY RESULTS

ROXANA 4, JERSEY 1

Kinsley Mouser had a hat trick, while Reagan Lynn also struck for Roxana in their road win at Jersey.

Makenna John, Addison Kelly, Mouser, Zayda Oliver and Kylee Slayden all had assists for the Shells, while Kaelyn Drainer had the Panthers' only goal.

Kaylyn Dixon had six saves in goal for Roxana, while Meredith Schroeder had seven saves for Jersey.

The Shells are now 10-7-0, while the Panthers go to 7-9-1.

In other matches played on Monday, Pana won at Carlinville 1-0.

