WEEK Two: Special Splash Awesome-Autumn Series!

"Are You really Feeding Your Child's Brain?"

WEEK TWO!

"Incredible Iron!"

"Iron is an essential mineral" keeping your child energized, the ability to stay active, providing the ability to concentrate, stay focused, esp., while in school, increasing the potential for better learning!

Is your child experiencing constant fatigue, abnormally pale, feeling lethargic, not active or low energy Could be low iron? absorption!

Could lead to health complications, "chronic fatigue" could indicate "Anemia a condition, which requires immediate medical attention! Take action!

Highlighting the Health Benefits of IRON:

- Boosts Concentration potential

- Sustains energy level

- Iron carries essential Oxygen to Blood Cells

And, much more!

Note: If, "Iron" is consumed regularly, Zinc is absorbed, also, which can enhance memory!

Iron Food Sources:

Lean Beef is one of the best sources to absorb iron!

Vegetarians, not to worry!

Black Beans, Beans galore! But, you must eat a Vitamin C food, also, such as, tomatoes, bell pepper, for the Iron to be absorbed into the system!



Other "Iron" sources: Don't forget Raisins & Currants!

Supplements: Check out your local health food store for liquid or chewable "Iron" supplements!

You can always have supplements on hand, for easy access!



Serving Size: Always, portions are according to height & desirable weight!

Iron Health Benefits can't be denied, for your child's brain!

Just Remember! Week Two: Especially, feed your child's brain Iron foods or Iron Supplements, because Iron is an Incredible mineral!

Make this week's Splash Health-Tip an Awesome Autumn a Healthy habit, for You & Your Child!



Medical Caution: As always,beware of any food allergies, food intolerance!

Seek professional medical recommendations!



Stay tuned, for next week's Awesome-Autumn Splash Health-Tip, to do all that you can do, to feed your child's brain!

Seize the Day!

Holly Fairfield

