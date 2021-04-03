Week Three High School Football Scoreboard
WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Belleville East 36, Belleville West 29
Breese Central 44, East Alton-Wood River 6
Waterloo 28, Jersey 21
Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 7
Greenville 36, Staunton 0
Dupo 30, Trenton Wesclin 13
Carlinville 23, Hillsboro 14
Nokomis 41, Carlyle 0
Columbia 37, Salem 18
Civic Memorial 41, Granite City 6
Highland 27, Collinsville 20
Triad 6, Mascoutah 0
Centralia 49, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14
East St. Louis 52, Edwardsville 21
Gillespie 22, Roxana 14
Red Bud 48, Madison 0
Hardin Calhoun 28, Pleasant Hill 8
Greenfield Northwestern 20, Carrollton 6
Winchester West Central 55, White Hall North Greene 6