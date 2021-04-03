WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Belleville East 36, Belleville West 29

Breese Central 44, East Alton-Wood River 6

Waterloo 28, Jersey 21

Piasa Southwestern 21, Vandalia 7

Greenville 36, Staunton 0

Dupo 30, Trenton Wesclin 13

Carlinville 23, Hillsboro 14

Nokomis 41, Carlyle 0

Columbia 37, Salem 18

Civic Memorial 41, Granite City 6

Highland 27, Collinsville 20

Triad 6, Mascoutah 0

Centralia 49, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14

East St. Louis 52, Edwardsville 21

Gillespie 22, Roxana 14

Red Bud 48, Madison 0

Hardin Calhoun 28, Pleasant Hill 8

Greenfield Northwestern 20, Carrollton 6

Winchester West Central 55, White Hall North Greene 6

 