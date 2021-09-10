WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

O'Fallon 58, St. John Vianney Catholic 0

DeKalb 45, Bellville West 6

Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Marquette Catholic 14

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8

Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill 14

Greenfield Northwestern 66, White Hall North Greene 6

Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20

Pana 44, Gillespie 13

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 31, Belleville Althoff Catholic 13

Triad 66, Mt. Vernon 7

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6

Chester 40, Freeburg 34 (2OT)

Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 70, Granite City 14

Aurora Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14

Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0

Camp Point Central 43, Mendon Unity 34

Mt. Sterling Brown County 14, Concord Triopia 9

Winchester West Central 40, Hardin Calhoun 0

Marion 48, Highland 28

Greenville 37, Staunton 0

Jersey 32, Lincoln 16

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Madison 50, Dupo 15

St. John Bosco Catholic (Belleflower, Calif.) 42, East St. Louis 26

