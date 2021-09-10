WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
O'Fallon 58, St. John Vianney Catholic 0
DeKalb 45, Bellville West 6
Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0
Collinsville 41, Alton 0
Columbia 48, Marquette Catholic 14
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8
Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill 14
Greenfield Northwestern 66, White Hall North Greene 6
Nokomis 24, East Alton-Wood River 20
Pana 44, Gillespie 13
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 31, Belleville Althoff Catholic 13
Triad 66, Mt. Vernon 7
Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7
Beardstown 26, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 6
Chester 40, Freeburg 34 (2OT)
Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) 70, Granite City 14
Aurora Metea Valley 15, Belleville East 14
Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0
Camp Point Central 43, Mendon Unity 34
Mt. Sterling Brown County 14, Concord Triopia 9
Winchester West Central 40, Hardin Calhoun 0
Marion 48, Highland 28
Greenville 37, Staunton 0
Jersey 32, Lincoln 16
Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8
Madison 50, Dupo 15
St. John Bosco Catholic (Belleflower, Calif.) 42, East St. Louis 26
More like this: