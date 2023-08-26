Week One Football Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEEK ONE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD Edwardsville 30, Jackson, Mo. 21 Carrollton 16, Beardstown 8 Camp Point Central 40, White Hall North Greene 8 Nashville 42, Carlyle 8 Civic Memorial 42, Marquette Catholic 16 Highland 35, Breese Central 14 Triad 56, Mattoon 20 Roxana 27, Jersey 0 Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7 Salem 34, Centralia 28 (OT) Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20 Hillsboro 31, Virden North Mac 6 Catlin South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 12 Hardin Calhoun 56, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14 Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7 Winchester West Central 28, Mendon Unity 15 Concord Triopia 28, Pleasant Hill 2 Greenfield Northwestern 44, Mt, Sterling Brown County 7 (NOTE: Game was suspended with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, due to lightning delay, the game will be resumed Saturday at 2 p.m.) Camp Point Central 40, North Greene 8 Nashville 42, Carmel 0 Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7 Salem 34, Centralia 28 Shelbyville 42, Newton 7 Article continues after sponsor message Rochester 40, Peoria 14 Bloomington Catholic 60, Pontiac 6 Quincy 55, Quincy Notre Dame 12 Taylorville 41, Richland County 6 Triad 56, Mattoon 20 West Central 28, Unity-Payson 15 Pana 46, Vandalia 34 Richwoods 41, Bloomington 0 Niles West 42, Thornton 13 Hersey 30, New Trier 12 Oswego 13, Neuqua Valley 0 Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7 Morton 20, Mahomet Seymour 14 Morris 43, Coal City 3 Princeton 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0 Minooka 42, Rock Island 7 West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7 Peoria Notre Dame 33, Manual 12 Sesser-Valier 34, Hamilton County 16 Charleston 42, Herscher 13 Normal West 47, Champaign Central 7 Eureka 49, Canton 7 Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14 Addison Trail 39, Maine East 6 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip