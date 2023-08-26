Week One Football Scoreboard
WEEK ONE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 30, Jackson, Mo. 21
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Carrollton 16, Beardstown 8
Camp Point Central 40, White Hall North Greene 8
Nashville 42, Carlyle 8
Civic Memorial 42, Marquette Catholic 16
Highland 35, Breese Central 14
Triad 56, Mattoon 20
Roxana 27, Jersey 0
Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7
Salem 34, Centralia 28 (OT)
Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20
Hillsboro 31, Virden North Mac 6
Catlin South Fork 58, Metro-East Lutheran 12
Hardin Calhoun 56, Jacksonville Routt Catholic 14
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Winchester West Central 28, Mendon Unity 15
Concord Triopia 28, Pleasant Hill 2
Greenfield Northwestern 44, Mt, Sterling Brown County 7 (NOTE: Game was suspended with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, due to lightning delay, the game will be resumed Saturday at 2 p.m.)
Camp Point Central 40, North Greene 8
Nashville 42, Carmel 0
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Salem 34, Centralia 28
Shelbyville 42, Newton 7
Rochester 40, Peoria 14
Bloomington Catholic 60, Pontiac 6
Quincy 55, Quincy Notre Dame 12
Taylorville 41, Richland County 6
Triad 56, Mattoon 20
West Central 28, Unity-Payson 15
Pana 46, Vandalia 34
Richwoods 41, Bloomington 0
Niles West 42, Thornton 13
Hersey 30, New Trier 12
Oswego 13, Neuqua Valley 0
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Morton 20, Mahomet Seymour 14
Morris 43, Coal City 3
Princeton 40, Monmouth-Roseville 0
Minooka 42, Rock Island 7
West Frankfort 26, Massac County 7
Peoria Notre Dame 33, Manual 12
Sesser-Valier 34, Hamilton County 16
Charleston 42, Herscher 13
Normal West 47, Champaign Central 7
Eureka 49, Canton 7
Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Addison Trail 39, Maine East 6
More like this: