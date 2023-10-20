ALTON - Tonight, Friday, Oct. 20 marks the final day of the high school football regular season. Many area teams have already qualified for the playoffs, while others are still vying to get in.

Here is the schedule for all local week nine games by conference. All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless stated otherwise.

Southwestern

Belleville West (2-6) @ Hickman Mo. (0-7) 6 p.m.

Alton (1-7) @ Mt. Vernon (5-3)

Edwardsville [#7 7A] (7-1) @ De Smet Jesuit (7-0)

Belleville East (6-2) @ Granite City (0-8)

O'Fallon (4-4) @ Cahokia (4-4)

Mississippi

Mascoutah (2-6) @ Carbondale (6-2)

Columbia (1-7) @ Jerseyville (3-5)

Freeburg (5-3) @ Waterloo (4-4)

Triad (5-3) @ Collinsville (5-3)

Taylorville (4-4) @ Civic Memorial (2-6)

Highland (7-1) @ St. Teresa (1-7)

Cahokia - Illinois

Warrensburg-Latham (3-5) @ Chester (4-4)

Madison (1-7) @ Wesclin (4-4)

Red Bud (6-2) @ East Alton-Wood River (0-8)

St. Francis Borgia Mo. (6-2) @ Dupo (4-4)

Carlyle (4-4) @ Red Hill (4-4) 11 a.m. Saturday

Cahokia - Mississippi

Herrin (3-5) @ Breese Central (6-2)

Roxana [#4 3A] (8-0) @ Alton Marquette (1-7)

Salem (4-4) @ Charleston (6-2)

South Central

Greenville [#6 3A] (8-0) @ Virden North Mac (1-7)

Litchfield (5-3) @ Vandalia (6-2)

Pana (5-3) @ Staunton (3-5)

Gillespie (0-8) @ Carlinville (5-3)

Hillsboro (3-5) @ Piasa Southwestern (4-4)

Western Illinois Valley - North

Greenfield-Northwestern [#4 1A] (8-0) @ Tropia (1-7)

Unity-Payson (5-3) @ North Greene (0-8)

Beardstown (4-4) @ Calhoun (5-3)

West Central (6-2) @ Camp Point Central [#2 1A] (8-0)

Brown County (2-6) @ Pleasant Hill (1-7)

Carrollton (5-3) @ Jacksonville Routt (3-5) 1 p.m. Saturday

South Seven

Marion (4-4) @ Mattoon (1-7)

Effingham (4-4) @ Centralia (2-6)

Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic [#3 1A] (7-1) @ Du-Pec [#7 3A] (7-1)

Mater Dei (6-2) @ Mt. Zion (6-2)

