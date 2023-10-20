Week Nine High School Football Schedule
ALTON - Tonight, Friday, Oct. 20 marks the final day of the high school football regular season. Many area teams have already qualified for the playoffs, while others are still vying to get in.
Here is the schedule for all local week nine games by conference. All games start at 7 p.m. Friday unless stated otherwise.
Southwestern
Belleville West (2-6) @ Hickman Mo. (0-7) 6 p.m.
Alton (1-7) @ Mt. Vernon (5-3)
Edwardsville [#7 7A] (7-1) @ De Smet Jesuit (7-0)
Belleville East (6-2) @ Granite City (0-8)
O'Fallon (4-4) @ Cahokia (4-4)
Mississippi
Mascoutah (2-6) @ Carbondale (6-2)
Columbia (1-7) @ Jerseyville (3-5)
Freeburg (5-3) @ Waterloo (4-4)
Triad (5-3) @ Collinsville (5-3)
Taylorville (4-4) @ Civic Memorial (2-6)
Highland (7-1) @ St. Teresa (1-7)
Cahokia - Illinois
Warrensburg-Latham (3-5) @ Chester (4-4)
Madison (1-7) @ Wesclin (4-4)
Red Bud (6-2) @ East Alton-Wood River (0-8)
St. Francis Borgia Mo. (6-2) @ Dupo (4-4)
Carlyle (4-4) @ Red Hill (4-4) 11 a.m. Saturday
Cahokia - Mississippi
Herrin (3-5) @ Breese Central (6-2)
Roxana [#4 3A] (8-0) @ Alton Marquette (1-7)
Salem (4-4) @ Charleston (6-2)
South Central
Greenville [#6 3A] (8-0) @ Virden North Mac (1-7)
Litchfield (5-3) @ Vandalia (6-2)
Pana (5-3) @ Staunton (3-5)
Gillespie (0-8) @ Carlinville (5-3)
Hillsboro (3-5) @ Piasa Southwestern (4-4)
Western Illinois Valley - North
Greenfield-Northwestern [#4 1A] (8-0) @ Tropia (1-7)
Unity-Payson (5-3) @ North Greene (0-8)
Beardstown (4-4) @ Calhoun (5-3)
West Central (6-2) @ Camp Point Central [#2 1A] (8-0)
Brown County (2-6) @ Pleasant Hill (1-7)
Carrollton (5-3) @ Jacksonville Routt (3-5) 1 p.m. Saturday
South Seven
Marion (4-4) @ Mattoon (1-7)
Effingham (4-4) @ Centralia (2-6)
Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic [#3 1A] (7-1) @ Du-Pec [#7 3A] (7-1)
Mater Dei (6-2) @ Mt. Zion (6-2)
